Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 23rd-27th:

Monday, January 23 – Dynamic Duos Nick and Chelsea Hurst ( Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You Found the One ) Lauren Mcnutt and Leanne Langdon (Best friends diagnosed with breast cancer days apart) A quick-thinking dog saved his owner’s life

Tuesday, January 24 – Game Changers Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark (Bills and Bengals reunion game; Damar Hamlin’s recovery) Yolanda Turner (Dance battle with student caught Missy Elliott’s attention) Sara Schiller and Karen Robinovitz (Sloomoo Institute) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, January 25 – Ripped From the Headlines Tamron goes beyond the headlines, proving that there is almost always more to the story

Thursday, January 26 – What Are the Odds Brie and Nikki Bella ( The Bellas Podcast ) Artem Chigvintsev ( Nikki Bella Says I Do )

Friday, January 27 – Oh Snap! Going Back to the ‘90s Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling ( Beverly Hills, 90210 : The BFF Collection by Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling) Linsey Davis ( The Smallest Spot of a Dot )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.