Two All-New Experiences Coming to Sesame Place San Diego in 2023

Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on Sesame Street, will mark their second operating year with two all-new experiences.

What’s Happening:

The all-new Count's Splash Castle , is a multi-level, interactive water-play attraction that features 111 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined.

, is a multi-level, interactive water-play attraction that features 111 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined. There are three exciting water slides, plus soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning and sliding buckets, and much more!

Count's Splash Castle replaces the former splash area and is double the size of the previous attraction.

At the all-new Sunny Day Café , guests can join their favorite furry friends for a dining adventure the whole family will love!

, guests can join their favorite furry friends for a dining adventure the whole family will love! The new indoor and air conditioned 5,000 square foot building is where families will make precious memories and enjoy delicious family-friendly buffet-style meals.

The new café will seat up to 160 guests at each meal, and Sesame Street characters will join diners for an immersive experience with singing, dancing, and photo opportunities.

characters will join diners for an immersive experience with singing, dancing, and photo opportunities. Throughout the year, there will be special event opportunities and dine activities every season, including Dine with Elmo & Friends.