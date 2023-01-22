Two All-New Experiences Coming to Sesame Place San Diego in 2023

Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on Sesame Street, will mark their second operating year with two all-new experiences.
What’s Happening:
- The all-new Count's Splash Castle, is a multi-level, interactive water-play attraction that features 111 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined.
- There are three exciting water slides, plus soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning and sliding buckets, and much more!
- Count's Splash Castle replaces the former splash area and is double the size of the previous attraction.
- At the all-new Sunny Day Café, guests can join their favorite furry friends for a dining adventure the whole family will love!
- The new indoor and air conditioned 5,000 square foot building is where families will make precious memories and enjoy delicious family-friendly buffet-style meals.
- The new café will seat up to 160 guests at each meal, and Sesame Street characters will join diners for an immersive experience with singing, dancing, and photo opportunities.
- Throughout the year, there will be special event opportunities and dine activities every season, including Dine with Elmo & Friends.
- New in 2023, guests can also grab snacks and beverages at the all-new Big Bird's Beach Bites location near Big Bird's Beach.
- For added convenience, mobile ordering for select restaurants is available through the Sesame Place app.
- Sesame Place offers 18 Sesame Street-themed rides– from a child's first roller coaster ride on Super Grover's Box Car Derby to the colorful Sunny Day Carousel to an imaginary trip to outer space on Elmo's Rockin' Rockets, the rides at Sesame Place are designed with the whole family in mind.
- Popular water attractions including Big Bird's Beach, Elmo's Silly Sand Slides, Honker Dinger Dash and more will reopen in spring 2023 for splashy family fun!
- In addition to rides, the park features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, furry friends from Sesame Street.
- The first half of 2023 will bring all-new events, including Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular and Summer Fun Fest.