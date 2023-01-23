We love a good sale especially when there’s a Buy One, Get One deal! Over at Entertainment Earth they’re offering BOGO 40% off discounts on Bioworld items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles. The assortment spans backpacks, mugs, and other fun merchandise from several fandoms.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Did someone say sale? If you’re in the market for collectibles, backpacks, and even socks, Entertainment Earth is your dream destination.

For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Bioworld and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!

Whether you’re hoping to expand a favorite collection or start amassing new figures and accessories, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

The assortment spans popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and so much more.

The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with our affiliate code LPFAN !

Don't miss out! The Bioworld Sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on January 31, 2023.

. Below are some of our favorite Bioworld items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment

Good To Know:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Shang-Chi Morris Mini-Backpack – $49.12

Disney Amigo Minnie Mouse Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $59.49

Lilo & Stitch Amigo Stitch Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Star Wars Ewok Mini Wristlet Bag – $59.99

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Stud Earring Set – $19.99

Golden Girls Rose 360 Crew Socks – $9.99

Dr. Strange Character Socks – $9.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Coin Pouch – $15.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally Backpack and Lunch Tote – $36.99

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Ceramic Mug – $18.99