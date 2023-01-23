More Details Revealed About “Wondrous Journeys” At Disneyland Park

We are just days and hours away from the debut of the new nighttime spectaculars the Disneyland Resort that will premiere on January 27th, kicking off the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. We already know quite a bit about World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure, but now we are learning more about Wondrous Journeys that is set to light up the night sky at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Today, we are learning a little bit more about the all-new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” that debuts at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, during the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort.

A tribute to 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios, this new spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment features nods to all of the iconic studio’s films to date in a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. Walt’s original magic kingdom becomes a magnificent canvas with lighting effects, projections and more.

“Wondrous Journeys” ignites the dreamer in all of us, illustrating the possibilities, excitement, heartache and determination we all face when working to make our dreams come true. Though the show will run nightly, on select nights, the new show will be enhanced with sparkling fireworks. Speaking of enhancements, MagicBand+ enhances “Wondrous Journeys” by glowing with color and pulsing with haptic vibrations along with the show.

Wondrous Journeys will weave in music, characters and moments from every film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past century, including Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Treasure Planet, Big Hero 6, Frozen and the upcoming Wish.

State-of-the-art projection effects surround guests with blank pieces of paper, pencil sketches and splashes of color, as the artistry of animators breathes life into beloved characters ranging from Mickey Mouse and Bambi to Ariel and Mirabel.

The projections are customized for each primary viewing area – Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, Rivers of America and the façade of "it's a small world"

During a climactic moment in the story, the thumping bass of the song “Immortals” from “Big Hero 6″ can be heard as Baymax takes to the skies over Disneyland Park (for the first time!) with his rocket boosters propelling him into the night.

Butterflies appear as a recurring motif throughout “Wondrous Journeys,” representing a physical manifestation of wonder. Butterflies are a wonder of nature and show up regularly in Walt Disney Animation Studios films, from Alice in Wonderland and Winnie the Pooh to Tarzan and Encanto .

18 Disney songs are heard throughout "Wondrous Journeys," including the original song, "It's Wondrous." The new song features music and lyrics by Duddy Brown and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alex Geringas, blended with a musical score that was recorded by an 80-piece orchestra and includes 16 lead vocalists and a 33-voice choir.

What They’re Saying:

Jordan Peterson, Show Director for Disney Live Entertainment: “‘Wondrous Journeys’ honors the legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios through a story that mirrors the journey of an artist: starting out with big dreams, buckling down to do some really hard work and finally seeing something that you dreamt about for so long come true. Along the way, all Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date come to life through brand new projections, special effects and an amazing score.”

“To curate the moments brought to life in ‘Wondrous Journeys,’ we gathered a trust of Disney Animation artists and directors to discuss their favorite memories and which stories made them fall in love with animation. We also partnered closely with Disney Live Entertainment from the very beginning to develop a story that reflected on an extraordinary century of artistry.” Christopher Lennertz, Composer, Music Director and Arranger: “What sets Disney Animation apart is the ability to bring so many iconic songs together and experience the sum of all those feelings, while still celebrating them individually. When guests hear the musical score for ‘Wondrous Journeys,’ we hope they will feel as if they’re experiencing these stories for the first time again.”