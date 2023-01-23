Searchlight Pictures Reportedly in Final Talks to Acquire Sundance Entry “Theater Camp”

Searchlight Pictures is reportedly in final talks to acquire Sundance Film Festival entry Theater Camp, according to Deadline.

The deal to land Theater Camp is said to be in the $8 million range and guarantees a theatrical release.

is said to be in the $8 million range and guarantees a theatrical release. Theater Camp is directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and is said to have grown out of the popular comedy Booksmart .

is directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and is said to have grown out of the popular comedy . The film follows longtime best friends who return to an upstate run down theater camp that is imperiled when its founder lapses into a coma due to an unfortunate strobe-light incident. Her son takes over, and he tries to stave off foreclosure even though he initially has little interest in greasepaint and the boards.

Gordon also stars alongside Ben Platt.

Theater Camp is produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and PictureStart’s Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Noah Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt.

is produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and PictureStart’s Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Noah Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt. The film is said to have received a standing ovation after its premiere at Eccles in Park City.

It could become the second biggest sale of this year’s Sundance, after Netflix paid roughly $20 million for rights to Fair Play.