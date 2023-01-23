Searchlight Pictures Reportedly in Final Talks to Acquire Sundance Entry “Theater Camp”

Searchlight Pictures is reportedly in final talks to acquire Sundance Film Festival entry Theater Camp, according to Deadline.
- The deal to land Theater Camp is said to be in the $8 million range and guarantees a theatrical release.
- Theater Camp is directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and is said to have grown out of the popular comedy Booksmart.
- The film follows longtime best friends who return to an upstate run down theater camp that is imperiled when its founder lapses into a coma due to an unfortunate strobe-light incident. Her son takes over, and he tries to stave off foreclosure even though he initially has little interest in greasepaint and the boards.
- Gordon also stars alongside Ben Platt.
- Theater Camp is produced by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and PictureStart’s Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Noah Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman and Platt.
- The film is said to have received a standing ovation after its premiere at Eccles in Park City.
- It could become the second biggest sale of this year’s Sundance, after Netflix paid roughly $20 million for rights to Fair Play.