Universal Orlando Offering an Impressive Amount of Annual Passholder Mardi Gras Event Perks

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off on February 4th, and Annual Passholders can partake in some special perks during the event.

Free Mardi Gras Exclusive Passholder Magnet:

Passholders can get an exclusive free Mardi Gras themed magnet from February 4th – April 16th, while supplies last.

Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.

Exclusive Passholder Mardi Gras Parade Experiences:

Passholders can enjoy Universal’s Mardi Gras Parade on select dates from a special viewing area in front of Mel’s Drive-In. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Visit the Universal Orlando Resort App for more information on Universal’s Mardi Gras Parade schedule.

Note, there was also an experience available for Passholders to ride aboard a Mardi Gras parade float, however that event is at capacity.

However, if you still want to board a float and toss beads at the crowd, then you can do so during the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Annual Passholders can save 15% on this exciting experience.

In addition to a reserved spot and float riding experience, guests will enjoy a 3-course meal selecting from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort. Those restaurants are: Finnegan’s Bar & Grill – Universal Studios Florida Lombard’s Seafood Grill – Universal Studios Florida The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar – Universal CityWalk NBC Sports Grill & Brew – Universal CityWalk

All Passholders are eligible to receive discounts, and purchase must be made 24 hours prior to the event date.

Passholder Food and Beverage Discounts:

Passholders can enjoy more bites for less on over fifty Mardi Gras menu items. Purchase a $150 Food & Beverage Card for only $120. Just present your valid Annual or Seasonal Pass at time of purchase to receive this exclusive offer.

Premier Passholders receive 15% off and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off at all Mardi Gras food and beverage kiosks on Mardi Gras event nights.

Passholder Exclusive Mardi Gras Menu Items:

Passholders can purchase exclusive menu items during the event, including: Spiked Affogato at Louie’s Gelato Window (Vanilla Gelato, Espresso, and Coffee Liquor) Affogato at Louie’s Gelato Window (Vanilla Gelato and Espresso) "Spiked Gelato Float" at Louie’s Gelato Window (Vanilla Gelato, New Amsterdam Vodka, Gran Gala, Orange Fanta)



Passholder Exclusive Mardi Gras Merchandise:

Starting February 4th, Passholders can purchase exclusive Passholder Mardi Gras themed merchandise, while supplies last.

Items will be available at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida.

Passholders also get early access to the Mardi Gras Tribute Store located in Universal Studios Florida on Thursday, February 2nd from 12:00 p.m. – park close.

Passholder exclusive items available include T-shirt – $30.00, plus tax Car Magnet – $12.00, plus tax Tumbler – $29.00, plus tax Candle – $26.00, plus tax



The good times will roll at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval from February 4th through April 16th, 2023. For more information on the event, click here.