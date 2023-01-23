When it comes to Marvel comics and Funko Pop!, there’s no shortage of collectibles for fans to acquire. Beyond the standard offerings are exclusives including a new arrival at Entertainment Earth inspired by Miles Morales and some rogue symbiotes!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Funko is bringing the world of Marvel comics to fans with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure.
- Miles Morales has taken up the mantle of Spider-Man and that means dealing with some iconic villains like Venom and Carnage!
- As if things weren’t chaotic enough, this new Pop! is inspired by the 2021 Dark Ages #1 comic and presents Venom, Carnage and Miles all rolled into one.
- The Venom Carnage Miles Morales Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99.
- It’s expected to ship in April 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.
