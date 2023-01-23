Venom Carnage Miles Morales Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

When it comes to Marvel comics and Funko Pop!, there’s no shortage of collectibles for fans to acquire. Beyond the standard offerings are exclusives including a new arrival at Entertainment Earth inspired by Miles Morales and some rogue symbiotes!

What’s Happening:

  • Funko is bringing the world of Marvel comics to fans with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure.
  • Miles Morales has taken up the mantle of Spider-Man and that means dealing with some iconic villains like Venom and Carnage!
  • As if things weren’t chaotic enough, this new Pop! is inspired by the 2021 Dark Ages #1 comic and presents Venom, Carnage and Miles all rolled into one.
  • The Venom Carnage Miles Morales Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99.
  • It’s expected to ship in April 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Venom Carnage Miles Morales Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive  – $13.99

  • Entertainment Earth Exclusive
  • 3 3/4-inches tall
  • Packaged in a window display box