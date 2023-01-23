When it comes to Marvel comics and Funko Pop!, there’s no shortage of collectibles for fans to acquire. Beyond the standard offerings are exclusives including a new arrival at Entertainment Earth inspired by Miles Morales and some rogue symbiotes!

Funko is bringing the world of Marvel comics to fans with a new Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! figure.

Miles Morales has taken up the mantle of Spider-Man and that means dealing with some iconic villains like Venom and Carnage!

As if things weren’t chaotic enough, this new Pop! is inspired by the 2021 Dark Ages #1 comic and presents Venom, Carnage and Miles all rolled into one.

comic and presents Venom, Carnage and Miles all rolled into one. The Venom Carnage Miles Morales Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99.

and sells for $13.99. It’s expected to ship in April 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

