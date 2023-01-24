Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Character Pins, “Titanic” 25th Anniversary and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fourth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the lineup includes a series of limited release Star Wars Pins.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The latest arrivals to our favorite online store celebrate the 25th anniversary of Titanic , Disney100, and classic characters like Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

, Disney100, and classic characters like Peter Pan and Pinocchio. However the stars of today’s drop are the limited release Star Wars designs that pair popular characters with some catch phrases that are totally meme worthy! There are six of these styles and you’re going to want to collect them all.

Beyond the character memes, there are two “action figure” pins featuring obscure characters from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Fans will also love the new mystery pins, such as a jigsaw puzzle design of characters visiting various Disney parks, and a Peter Pan series, plus standalone Pinocchio and Winnie the Pooh pins.

series, plus standalone and pins. Finally commemorate the 25th anniversary of Titanic with three delightful designs featuring the Heart of the Ocean and Rose’s butterfly comb.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

A new week delivers a large selection of pins including a Disney100 design with Mickey and Minnie; Titanic 25th Anniversary pins; two mystery sets and a variety of limited release Star Wars memes and character pins. Finally, we have two classic character pins featuring Pinocchio and Winnie the Pooh.

Pin Board

Disney Pin Board

12 months of printed windows

''Disney Celebrate Fun Today'' banner

Approx. 16'' H x 15'' W x 1/2'' D

Star Wars

Grogu Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Wicket Ewok Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Kuiil Meme Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Jar Jar Binks Meme Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Admiral Ackbar Meme Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Chewbacca Meme Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Hammerhead Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Walrus Man Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Titanic 25th Anniversary

Titanic 25th Anniversary Heart of the Ocean Pin – Limited Release

Titanic 25th Anniversary Heart of the Ocean Pin with Charms – Limited Edition

Titanic 25th Anniversary Butterfly Comb Pin – Limited Edition

Disney100

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Lapel Pin

Mystery Pins

Mickey Mouse and Friends Puzzle Piece Mystery Pin Set – 1-Pc. – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 2,150

Each box contains one randomly selected pin from 12 overall designs

The 10 known puzzle pieces feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Clarabelle, Horace, Chip 'n Dale; In addition there are two rare ''mystery'' chase pins

Pin jigsaw puzzle pieces assemble together — the 12 pieces do not form a distinct completed image but connect to create a montage of the separate characters

Peter Pan Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs

Series includes Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, Mister Smee, John, Michael, Nana, Cubby and Mermaids

Classic Characters

Winnie the Pooh Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Pinocchio Supporting Cast Pin

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 7 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!