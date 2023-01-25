Limited Edition Tinker Bell Doll Coming to shopDisney February 6th

Everyone’s favorite pixie, Tinker Bell, is getting a lovely new look for Disney’s Limited Edition doll collection and we can’t wait to welcome her home. Fans will be able to shop the specialty item at shopDisney starting February 6th.

What’s Happening:

Tinker Bell might be best known to Disney fans as a companion to Peter Pan, but this sassy fairy can hold her own! Not only did she serve as a mascot for Disneyland and star in her own animated series of movies, but she’s been selected as the next limited edition collectible doll.

Whether you’re obsessed with Tinker Bell or just want to grow your Disney collection, you want to miss out on this delightful doll.

Tinker Bell is wearing her signature color, green, but her look has been elevated. Her green dress features a leaf bodice and petal skirt that blossoms out over a full burgundy tulle skirt.

A matching tulle flower sits upon her right hip and is attached with a golden cord. As for her wings, they’re bright white and intricately detailed and compliment the entire look.

Finally her hair is styled up, secured with flowers. Long bangs sweep across her forehead and delicate tendrils ascend near her ears.

The Tinker Bell Limited Edition doll is coming soon to shopDisney on February 6th at 7am PT.

on February 6th at 7am PT. Pricing has not been announced however similar style dolls sell for $129.99-$149.99.

Check back soon for links to the cute collectible.

