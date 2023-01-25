Photos: First Look Inside the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland

Two days before its official opening, we had the chance to tour the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction in Mickey’s Toontown. Let’s take our first look inside Disneyland’s newest attraction!

We’re still getting more images and video from the queue and attraction incoming, so keep checking back for more!

The beautiful new facade created for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway takes guests into the El CapiTOON Theater, a nice play on Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater.

Families begin their adventure inside the El CapiTOON Theater, a place of “Hysterical Significance,” for the premiere of a new Mickey Mouse cartoon short, Perfect Picnic. As you enter the queue, you’re first greeted by some fantastic spoof posters for classic Disney films, instead featuring Mickey and friends.

This “EC” or El CapiTOON emblem can be found throughout the queue.

After passing by those delightful posters, we enter into the “Mickey Through the Ears” section of the queue, paying tribute to the history of Toontown’s “hometown hero,” proudly curated by Minnie Mouse.

"Mickey Through the Ears" celebrates all things Mickey with costumes and props from classics like Steamboat Willie to modern favorites like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Mickey’s plane from the historical Plane Crazy short is featured front and center in this room.

Items from another classic short, The Band Concert.

The mirror from Lonesome Ghosts is on display #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/H1BxO6XG6W — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 25, 2023

Of course, Mickey’s starring role in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is heavily featured.

All of Mickey’s friends throw him a birthday party in the 1942 short, aptly titled Mickey’s Birthday Party.

There’s even a giant beanstalk heading straight through the ceiling, from Mickey and the Beanstalk, part of the 1940s package film, Fun & Fancy Free.

More classic Mickey short posters can be found throughout this room of the queue.

There’s a missing Santa, could it be those pesky Chipmunks that invaded Pluto’s Christmas Tree?

The aftermath of the tree…

The next room of the exhibit takes us back to the 1980s for Mickey Mouse appearances such as Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Mickey Mouse Disco, Mousercise, and more!

Bob Cratchitt’s desk from Mickey’s Christmas Carol. Mickey of course played Bob Crachitt in the 1983 short.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol was followed up a few years later by The Prince and the Pauper.

Come on into the beloved Mickey Mouse Clubhouse!

DIsney Junior’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers also gets a nod.

Rudish World Builders refers to Paul Rudish, the creator of the modern Mickey Mouse shorts.

The final section of the exhibit features posters and items from some more recent Mickey shorts.

Who doesn’t want to visit Potatoland!?

With this being a movie theater, you’ve got to have some concessions. Looks like someone made a bit of a mess though!

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opens this Friday, January 27th at Disneyland!