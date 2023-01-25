SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival returns on February 3, with all-new food, concerts, and past member-exclusive offers.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is kicking off 2023 with the return of the popular Seven Seas Food Festival, and it’s bringing ALL-NEW flavors to the theme park.

Orlando’s largest theme park food festival runs from February 3 – May 7, and guests will get to taste flavors from around the world while strolling between award-winning attractions and incredible animal presentations.

Foodies and families alike will find more than 200 food and drink offerings inspired by cultures from around the world at international marketplaces scattered throughout the park.

These marketplaces showcase foods from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, Asia and beyond.

Some of the ALL-NEW food items guests can taste this year include:

NEW Parmesan Truffle fries: Grana Padano cheese, fresh parsley, winter white truffle oil

NEW Pork Belly Feijoada: pork belly and black bean Brazilian stew, garnished with green onions

NEW Ropa Vieja: 12-hour slow cooked shredded beef served on top of smashed plantains, garnished with micro cilantro

NEW Classic Reuben: thin-sliced pastrami served on marbled rye bread with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, garnished with a gherkin

NEW Italian Beef Arancini: arancini served on top of San Marzano tomato sauce, garnished with fresh basil

NEW Strawberry shortcake `a la mode: vanilla ice cream served with yellow cake, topped with strawberry glaze

NEW Jameson Bread Pudding: Jameson-infused bread pudding topped with Jameson anglaise sauce

In addition to all the incredible cultural culinary offerings that will be stationed around the park during the Seven Seas Food Festival, we’re excited to introduce ALL NEW full-service menu items at Sharks Underwater Grill. The restaurant’s newest additions include:

NEW Lobster and Shrimp Cakes: Caribbean remoulade, salsa verde and rainbow green salad

NEW Chicken and Shrimp Tagine: succulent slow cooked light stew of chicken, shrimp and vegetables with aromatic Mediterranean spices, jasmine rice

NEW Chocolate Mousse Marquise: chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, pecans and edible gold garnish

Food isn’t the only star of the show at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival. Guests can try the ALL-NEW Caribbean Moonshine Tasting booth located next to Seafire Grill. This marketplace will feature:

NEW Marmalade Mayhem: Orange 80 Proof Moonshine

NEW Cat 5: Coconut 80 Proof Moonshine

NEW Passionfruit Prohibition: Passionfruit 80 Proof Moonshine

NEW Banana Breeze: Banana 80 Proof Moonshine

NEW PB & C Cannonball: Peanut Butter and Chocolate 80 Proof Moonshine

There are also ALL-NEW refreshing cocktails guests can enjoy while savoring their way around the world at this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival including:

NEW Island Rum Punch: light, dark and coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry

NEW Southern Peach: Fistful bourbon, peach schnapps, peach, Sprite, simple syrup

NEW Frozen Polynesian Summer: pineapple rum, mango, coconut cream, pineapple juice

NEW Aperol Spritz: Aperol and Prosecco

NEW Mediterranean Sangria: red Sangria, red wine, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime

NEW Tokyo Rose: Shimizu-No-Mai Pure Snow sake, Tito's Vodka, Triple Sec, cranberry

NEW Irish Cold brew Latte: Jameson Cold Brew, coffee, cream, simple syrup

Guests can also relax with an ice-cold beer at the Seven Seas Food Festival beer garden or at Flamecraft Bar, which will feature several local and regional brews like:

Tupac ShaPorter from Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Strawberry Blonde Ambition from Suncreek Brewery

Tag & Release Amber Ale from Sailfish Brewing Company

Florida Sunshine from Crooked Can Brewing Company

Frost Proof from Cigar City Brewing

Florida Orange IPA from 3 Daughters Brewing

Best Way to Savor and Sip:

Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard.

Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get the VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.

Sensational Headline Concert Series with 28 LIVE Performances:

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is not just about delicious eats and refreshing sips from around the world. The festival also features an incredible concert series guests will not want to miss. Concerts will take place every Saturday and Sunday during the festival at Bayside Stadium, and will feature a taste of Rock, Country, Latin, Hip Hop, R&B and 90s throwbacks – all included with park admission.

This year’s headliners include: