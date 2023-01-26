Disney Springs Kids Club Taking Place Saturday Mornings Beginning January 28

Disney Springs Kids Club will begin January 28 with entertainment designed for the family to enjoy together. Disney Parks Blog shared more details.

What's Happening:

The entertainment team at Disney has been hard at work creating a line-up of high-energy performers for Disney Springs Kids Club, which will begin on Saturday, January 28.

This new entertainment offering is designed for the whole family to enjoy together and will take place every Saturday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Waterview Park.

The popular Wassalou, the Afropop band from Disney’s Animal Kingdom

You may recognize Flight Crew Jump Rope at a high-energy dance party featuring incredible jump-rope routines and amazing acrobatics.

Rounding out the current Disney Springs Kids Club lineup, DJ KD Queen will bring her signature flair to the stage, hosting games, singalongs, and more.

There will be new acts added to the lineup each week.