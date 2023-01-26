Video: The Official “Ribbon” Cutting of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland

Keeping the traditions alive when opening a major new attraction, this afternoon saw a special moment with a not-so-traditional ribbon cutting ceremony outside of the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

A special moment took place just outside of the new El Capitoon Theater inside Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

In lieu of a traditional opening ribbon cutting, Potrock, with the help of the stars of the new attraction, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, cut a large film strip, marking the unveiling of Disneyland’s newest ride.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Disneyland Resort

Located in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown (reopening March 8, 2023), Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway transports guests into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts. The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score.

To experience Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, guests will be required to join the complimentary virtual queue, which is only accessible via the Disneyland app. Upon its grand opening, there will not be a standby line for this attraction. Guests may also get quicker entry to this attraction with the purchase of an individual Lightning Lane arrival window, subject to availability.