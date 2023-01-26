Video: The Official “Ribbon” Cutting of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland

Keeping the traditions alive when opening a major new attraction, this afternoon saw a special moment with a not-so-traditional ribbon cutting ceremony outside of the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- A special moment took place just outside of the new El Capitoon Theater inside Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland park earlier today, when resort president Ken Potrock took the stage under the theater marquee to officially open the new attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- In lieu of a traditional opening ribbon cutting, Potrock, with the help of the stars of the new attraction, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, cut a large film strip, marking the unveiling of Disneyland’s newest ride.
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway debuts at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, as part of the Disney100 anniversary celebration – marking the first time Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse star in a ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort.
- Located in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown (reopening March 8, 2023), Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway transports guests into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts. The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score.
- To experience Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, guests will be required to join the complimentary virtual queue, which is only accessible via the Disneyland app. Upon its grand opening, there will not be a standby line for this attraction. Guests may also get quicker entry to this attraction with the purchase of an individual Lightning Lane arrival window, subject to availability.
