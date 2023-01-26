Today, the very first vinyl record made for Disneyland Paris has been released.
What's Happening:
- Today, Euro Disney L’Album Officiel was released, the very first vinyl record made for Disneyland Paris, which is part of the merchandising product range for our 30th Anniversary.
- Composed of two parts with a side 1 Hier and a side 2 Aujourd'hui, guests will be able to find musical titles from the past as well as the present.
- This is available at Walt Disney Studios Store / The Storybook Store / Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains / The Disney Gallery for 25€.
Interview with Régis Alart, Collectibles Product Manager in the Merchandise Product Division of Disneyland Paris (from Disneyland Paris InsidEars):
- How did the idea of a Disneyland Paris vinyl come about? In recent years, the vinyl record has made a comeback. When Euro Disney opened its doors in 1992, it had become an obsolete product, completely replaced by the CD. The idea was to imagine what the cover of an official Euro Disney album would have looked like if we had released one at the time. Reusing the graphic codes of the time was a fun project that we were able to do with artists who were passionate about the history of our destination.
- How was the collaboration with Walt Disney Records? Disney Music Group gave us a lot of freedom in the creation of the record. It was an opportunity for me to collaborate directly with the Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment teams for the research of masters and the choice of tracks. Disney Music Group brought its expertise for the management of the rights and the production of the disc.
- How did you choose the different tracks? We wanted to highlight the history of Disneyland Park and its attractions, as well as the music created for the 30th anniversary – how could we not include our celebratory anthem, Un Monde qui s’Illumine, and the essential Ready for the Ride? Early in the project, Tom Fitzgerald (Walt Disney Imagineering) suggested splitting the album into two parts, with Side 1 Yesterday and Side 2 Today. Side 1 allows us to find some music from our past, such as Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune or Le Visionarium – Un Voyage à Travers le Temps, which had never been released before. Side 2 reflects the evolution of Disneyland Park, with some changes for our attractions such as Phantom Manor, Pirates of the Caribbean or Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.