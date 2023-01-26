Today, the very first vinyl record made for Disneyland Paris has been released.

Today, Euro Disney L’Album Officiel was released, the very first vinyl record made for Disneyland Paris, which is part of the merchandising product range for our 30th Anniversary.

Composed of two parts with a side 1 Hier and a side 2 Aujourd'hui, guests will be able to find musical titles from the past as well as the present.

This is available at Walt Disney Studios Store / The Storybook Store / Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains / The Disney Gallery for 25€.

Interview with Régis Alart, Collectibles Product Manager in the Merchandise Product Division of Disneyland Paris (from Disneyland Paris InsidEars):