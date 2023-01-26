According to Deadline, Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season.
What's Happening:
- At the end of this season, Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19.
- Vernoff worked on the first seven seasons of Gray's Anatomy before being promoted to writer and executive producer.
- She returned as executive producer and showrunner at the start of Season 14 in 2017.
What They're Saying:
- “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”
- “Krista Vernoff has poured her heart and soul into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, and her voice has been pivotal to the success of these beloved series,” said Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “It takes a formidable leader to run two shows simultaneously and Krista has done so effortlessly. Her creative force has left an indelible mark and thanks to her, our viewers will continue to be invested in these dynamic and cherished characters for many years to come.”
- “Krista’s creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish,” Rhimes said. “I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.”