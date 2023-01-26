According to Deadline, Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season.

What's Happening:

At the end of this season, Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19 .

and its spinoff, . Vernoff worked on the first seven seasons of Gray's Anatomy before being promoted to writer and executive producer.

before being promoted to writer and executive producer. She returned as executive producer and showrunner at the start of Season 14 in 2017.

