Disney Union Group Demands Large Raises, While Disney Says Their Offer is Strong

The Service Trades Council, which is a group of unions that represent about 45.000 Walt Disney World Cast Members held a press conference today to encourage a no vote on Disney’s contract proposal.

What is Happening:

The STCU has been negotiating with Disney on a new contract since August 24 to replace the contract that expired on October 1 of last year.

The Cast Members will vote on Disney’s proposal next week, with the results expected on February 3.

The union is seeking an increase of $3 at the start of the contract, while Disney is offering $1 for most roles.

For the current contract that ended in October 2022, Disney raised the minimum pay to $15 per hour by October 2021.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to inflation, $15 in October 2021 has the same buying power as $16.10 today.

According to Disney, their offer would result in 20% of non-tipped STCU roles reaching $20 in the first year of the contract.

Disney is also offering an additional 401k option while keeping the existing pension plan in place.

Disney is also adding eight weeks of paid child-bonding time for eligible Cast Members.

The contract would also immediately bump up the compensation for housekeepers and bus drivers to at least $20 per hour while culinary cast would start between $20 and $25 dollars per hour.

Upon ratification, the pay would be retroactive to October 2022, meaning Cast Members would receive a minimum of $700 if they worked 40 hours per week.

What They Are Saying: