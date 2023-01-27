Disney Union Group Demands Large Raises, While Disney Says Their Offer is Strong

The Service Trades Council, which is a group of unions that represent about 45.000 Walt Disney World Cast Members held a press conference today to encourage a no vote on Disney’s contract proposal.
What is Happening:
- The STCU has been negotiating with Disney on a new contract since August 24 to replace the contract that expired on October 1 of last year.
- The Cast Members will vote on Disney’s proposal next week, with the results expected on February 3.
- The union is seeking an increase of $3 at the start of the contract, while Disney is offering $1 for most roles.
- For the current contract that ended in October 2022, Disney raised the minimum pay to $15 per hour by October 2021.
- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to inflation, $15 in October 2021 has the same buying power as $16.10 today.
- According to Disney, their offer would result in 20% of non-tipped STCU roles reaching $20 in the first year of the contract.
- Disney is also offering an additional 401k option while keeping the existing pension plan in place.
- Disney is also adding eight weeks of paid child-bonding time for eligible Cast Members.
- The contract would also immediately bump up the compensation for housekeepers and bus drivers to at least $20 per hour while culinary cast would start between $20 and $25 dollars per hour.
- Upon ratification, the pay would be retroactive to October 2022, meaning Cast Members would receive a minimum of $700 if they worked 40 hours per week.
What They Are Saying:
- Service Trades Council Union: “Thousands of Disney workers are on the verge of rejecting Disney’s wage offer. Workers at Disney have been clear that they need immediate, large raises. All 6 unions representing workers in the Service Trades Council Union (STCU) are recommending that our members vote no on Disney’s contract proposal to keep fighting for the raises workers need.
- Disney Spokesperson: “This very strong offer provides our Cast Members with a nearly 10% average increase immediately and guaranteed raises for the next four years with every single non-tipped Cast Member promised at least a $20 starting wage during the contract, and the majority seeing a 33% to 46% increase during that time.”