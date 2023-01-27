Disney100: Mickey Mouse Bracelet, Oswald Charm Featured in PANDORA Jewelry Collection

The Disney100 celebration has just begun and there’s already an impressive variety of merchandise to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder! Fans wanting to bring the festivities to their jewelry collection will love discovering new Disney100 selections from PANDORA all year long.

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic.

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands like PANDORA are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Throughout 2023, PANDORA will unveil new jewelry selections inspired by all things Disney and the first two items in the collection have already arrived.

Start your collection with a Mickey Mouse snake chain bracelet and add to the magic with signature PANDORA charms! And joining Mickey is Disney’s first character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit who made his debut in 1927.

While we don’t know who else will be featured in the series, PANDORA has shared a graphic indicating seven more additions are on the way, so stay tuned!

The first two Disney100 PANDORA jewelry selections are available now through the PANDORA website

Links to individual items can be found below. Check back soon for new reveals.

Disney 100th Anniversary Oswald Dangle Charm | Two-tone | Pandora US – $150.00

Hand-finished in sterling silver with hand-applied black enamel eyes and 14k gold trousers.

Sparkling lab-created diamond

"Disney 100" is engraved on the back of his head

Metal: Two-tone

Dimensions Depth: 5.4 mm

Height: 16.4 mm

Width: 12.7 mm

Disney 100th Anniversary Moments Snake Chain Bracelet | Two-tone | Pandora US – $185.00

Hand-finished in sterling silver

Mickey Mouse-shaped clasp with a 14k gold circle engraved with “Disney 100″

MetalTwo-tone

Depth: 9.5 mm

Height: 12.2 mm

Width: 13.4 mm

