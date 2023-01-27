“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Pamela Anderson Nick Offerman and More to Appear Week of January 30th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 3rd:

  • Monday, January 30
    • Salma Hayek Pinault (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
    • Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!)
    • Musical Guest Justine Skye
  • Tuesday, January 31
    • Pamela Anderson (Pamela, a Love Story)
    • Mike Lindell
    • Musical Guests Fall Out Boy
  • Wednesday, February 1
  • Thursday, February 2
    • Reese Witherspoon and Wesley Kimmel (Your Place or Mine)
    • Science Bob Pflugfelder
  • Friday, February 3
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.