Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 3rd:
- Monday, January 30
- Salma Hayek Pinault (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
- Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!)
- Musical Guest Justine Skye
- Tuesday, January 31
- Pamela Anderson (Pamela, a Love Story)
- Mike Lindell
- Musical Guests Fall Out Boy
- Wednesday, February 1
- Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Musical Guests Sofia Carson and Diane Warren
- Thursday, February 2
- Reese Witherspoon and Wesley Kimmel (Your Place or Mine)
- Science Bob Pflugfelder
- Friday, February 3
- TBA
