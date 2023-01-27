This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 3rd:

Monday, January 30 Salma Hayek Pinault ( Magic Mike’s Last Dance ) Billy Crudup ( Hello Tomorrow! ) Musical Guest Justine Skye

Tuesday, January 31 Pamela Anderson ( Pamela, a Love Story ) Mike Lindell Musical Guests Fall Out Boy

Wednesday, February 1 Nick Offerman ( The Last of Us ) Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin ) Musical Guests Sofia Carson and Diane Warren

Thursday, February 2 Reese Witherspoon and Wesley Kimmel ( Your Place or Mine ) Science Bob Pflugfelder

Friday, February 3 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.