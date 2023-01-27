TRON Lightcycle / Run to Make Use of Complementary In-Queue Lockers

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens April 4th at the Magic Kingdom, it will be the first U.S. Disney attraction to make use of complementary lockers in the queue.

What’s Happening:

New to TRON Lightcycle / Run, a double-sided and digitized locker system will be used to store bags and loose items while you race your Lightcycle.

Inside the attraction queue, these complimentary lockers pair directly with your MagicBand, MagicBand+ or ticket media so you can easily lock and reopen your locker with a quick tap.

Guests without a MagicBand or other ticket media (such as a card) will be provided with a card to assign their locker.

All items must be placed either in a locker before you board your Lightcycle, or in a small compartment located on the attraction vehicle that can hold items such as cellphones, glasses or wallets.

The locker area is shown off in this new video from Disney Parks:

, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023.