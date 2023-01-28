Trail’s End Restaurant to Close for Refurbishment, Transformation to Quick Service Marketplace

Trail’s End Restaurant, a favorite among Walt Disney World guests, is reportedly set to close for a refurbishment that will transform the popular eatery into a quick service marketplace.
- According to Scott Gustin, Trail’s End Restaurant, which can be found at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, will close this spring for a refurbishment.
- During the closure, the restaurant will be transformed into a “marketplace concept with expanded quick service options.”
- Table service will no longer be an option at the popular restaurant, which currently offers family-style breakfast and dinner.
- It is worth noting that the changes to Trail’s End Restaurant will have no effect on the nearby Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.
- No specific closing date has been given for Trail’s End at this time, so guests will have at least a couple of months to enjoy the restaurant before it closes.
- You can find both the breakfast and dinner menu for Trail’s End Restaurant here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning