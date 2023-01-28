Trail’s End Restaurant to Close for Refurbishment, Transformation to Quick Service Marketplace

Trail’s End Restaurant, a favorite among Walt Disney World guests, is reportedly set to close for a refurbishment that will transform the popular eatery into a quick service marketplace.

During the closure, the restaurant will be transformed into a “marketplace concept with expanded quick service options.”

Table service will no longer be an option at the popular restaurant, which currently offers family-style breakfast and dinner.

It is worth noting that the changes to Trail’s End Restaurant will have no effect on the nearby Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue.

No specific closing date has been given for Trail’s End at this time, so guests will have at least a couple of months to enjoy the restaurant before it closes.

