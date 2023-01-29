“Avatar: The Way of Water” Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time Worldwide

Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide at the global box office, having just surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The film remains #1 at the domestic box office after seven weekends in release, a feat that has not been achieved since the original Avatar in 2009.

is the second fastest film in history to reach $2 billion (after ), and it is now the 11th highest-grossing release of all-time domestically. Avatar: The Way of Water is also the highest-grossing film of all-time in France, Austria, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Lebanon, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Cambodia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Colombia and Puerto Rico.

About Avatar: The Way of Water