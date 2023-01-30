Desigual Honors Mickey Mouse with Colorful, Artistic Apparel Collection

There’s no such thing as too much Mickey Mouse, especially when it comes to fashion! Desigual is taking Disney fans on a fun ride through the fashion landscape with their new Mickeymania Collection that’s landed at stores and online.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Bring the hyper energy, charming smile and nostalgic memories of Mickey Mouse to your Disney wardrobe courtesy of Desigual.

The fashion brand has launched a Mickeymania Collection that explores the eclecticism of this iconic pop-culture character across a wide variety of apparel and accessories including:
Jackets
Hoodies
Hats
Dresses
Tote Bags
Skirts
Coulouttes
Shoes

The assortment showcases Mickey Mouse against paint splatter backgrounds, street style artwork, swirls, sketches and even having the time of his life paired with vintage denim.

Mickey is featured front and center with his smiling face revealing that even at 94 years old, he’s having a great time.

Nearly all items in the collection are versatile and can be paired with each other and amongst any existing item in your closet.

The Mickeymania Collection is available now on the Desigual website and prices range from $25.95-$399.00

Disney's Mickey Mouse cropped culotte jeans – $159.00

Disney's Mickey Mouse reversible bucket hat – $49.95

Mickey Mouse trucker hoodie – $225.00

Disney's Mickey Mouse platform sneakers – $159.00

Disney's Mickey Mouse illustration sweatshirt – $159.00

Disney's Mickey Mouse arty T-shirt – $79.95

Mickey Mouse embroidered pullover – $159.00

Disney's Mickey Mouse short skater dress – $129.00

Iconic Mickey Mouse Jacket – $399.00

Oversize Disney's Mickey Mouse sweatshirt – $159.00