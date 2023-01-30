Disney100: Bring the Magic Home with Disney Essentials from Barefoot Dreams

The Disney100 celebration has just begun and there’s already an impressive variety of merchandise to commemorate 100 Years of Wonder! Fans wanting to bring the festivities to their home will love the wide range of Disney home essentials from Barefoot Dreams.

With so much excitement surrounding Disney’s 100th anniversary, Barefoot Dreams is inviting fans to experience the magic at home with their expansive Disney Collection

Their collection includes products for all ages featuring favorite films and characters such as: Star Wars Winnie the Pooh Mickey Mouse The Nightmare Before Christmas The Lion King And More

The Disney Collection is available now through the Barefoot Dream website

Links to some of our favorite pieces from the collection can be found below.

The Star Wars Fan

CozyChic The Mandalorian Blanket – $148

Show your love for the best bounty hunter in the galaxy with our new Mandalorian blanket. Knit detailing shows the Mandalorian's iconic helmet while the jacquard pattern creates an extra cozy feel.

CozyChic The Mandalorian Youth Cozy – $148

Surround your little Star Wars fan with the cozy warmth of our roomy poncho, picturing the adorable face of Baby Yoda, made of our CozyChic Knit in an exclusive new colorway, Mandalorian Green.

CozyChic Star Wars Vader Throw – $220

This powerful minimalist portrait features everyone's favorite villain, Darth Vader. Captured in the background is the ominous Death Star eclipsing the sun.

The Classic Fan

CozyChic Classic Disney Logo Throw – $180

This generously sized CozyChic Throw features an allover Mickey & Minnie Mouse contemporary print for a timeless appeal. Heathered yarn on the back gives this throw extra loft for maximum softness.

CozyChic Classic Disney Mickey Mouse Adult Beanie – $40

Imagination has no age. Stay warm and look cool in our custom, super soft CozyChic Beanie featuring Disney's Mickey Mouse.

CozyChic Classic Disney Men's Slipper – $40

Slip your feet into our signature super soft CozyChic yarn. Memory foam padding and a high quality rubber sole make these wearable indoors and out. Featuring ribbed trim and an embroidered Disney Mickey Mouse.

The Littlest Fan

CozyChic The Lion King Disney Simba Buddie – $50

This cuddly Simba is made from our signature CozyChic fabrication in soft, vintage colors that coordinate perfectly with The Lion King Stroller Blanket.

CozyChic Ultra Lite Disney Winnie the Pooh Infant Set – $188

Snuggle up with fan favorite Disney Winnie the Pooh in this adorable gift set which is packaged inside a special luggage box with metal clasp and handle that doubles as a keepsake that details important info: name, date, time, place, height, weight, and born to.

CozyChic Disney Dumbo Blanket – $142

It's time to get cozy with this playful elephant that has never been cuter. With a classic design of baby Dumbo on the front and beautifully heathered on the backside you are guaranteed to experience a Disney lifestyle, like no other.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.