Festive Events Coming to Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort This Spring

This spring, Universal CityWalk guests can delight in numerous special events and experiences to add even more excitement to their visit, including enjoying a special birthday celebration for music icon, Bob Marley, keeping the Mardi Gras festivities going during Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party, exploring the mysteries of the Cursed Coconut Club and more.

On Saturday, February 4 from 3 p.m. – 1 a.m., guests can celebrate the reggae icon, Bob Marley, during Bob Marley’s Birthday Jam at Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom. Guests will enjoy a variety of special entertainment – including performances by live bands, steel drummers, a DJ, stilt walkers and more – as well as exclusive food and beverage offerings. While admission is complimentary, reservations are encouraged and can be made Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party: Guests can keep the festivities going all night long during Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party – taking place from 4 p.m.- 1 a.m. on select nights during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (running February 4 – April 16). This party includes live DJs, stilt walkers, exclusive food and drink offerings and more. While admission is complimentary, reservations are encouraged and can be made here

This Mardi Gras season, the Red Coconut Club will transform into the Cursed Coconut Club – the ultimate Mardi Gras lounge experience. On select nights February 4 – April 16, guests can explore the mysteries of the venue’s highly-themed, bayou-inspired atmosphere and enjoy incredible entertainment, exclusive drink offerings and more. Guests can check the Official Super Bowl LVII Experience at NBC Sports Grill & Brew: NBC Sports Grill & Brew is proud to host the 7th annual Super Bowl dining experience, with more than 100 HD screens streaming live Super Bowl coverage on Sunday, February 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Guests can experience the Super Bowl like never before with live entertainment, special characters, exclusive food and drink options – including more than 100 beers on draft and in bottles, along with a house-designed and locally-made IPA – and more. Table reservations are required and will be accommodated on a first- come, first-served basis. For more information – including pricing – and to make a reservation, email [email protected]

On February 21, Pat O’Brien’s will host its annual Fat Tuesday celebration from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.. After catching beads by the handful and savoring incredible food at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, guests can head over to the venue and enjoy live entertainment – including a dueling piano set – and exclusive food and drink offerings. While admission is complimentary, reservations are encouraged and can be made Pat O’Brien’s St. Patty’s Day Celebration: Guests can enjoy a special “St. Patty’s Day” celebration at Pat O’Brien’s on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 from 2 p.m. – 1 a.m. Guests will enjoy exclusive food and drink options, as well as incredible live entertainment, such as a DJ, band, stilt walkers, and a dueling piano set. While admission is complimentary, reservations are encouraged and can be made here