“Minnie Besties Bash!” Brings Love to Tokyo Disney Resort Through March 31st, 2023

The brand-new special event, “Minnie Besties Bash!” has kicked off at the Tokyo Disney Resort, giving guests unique ways to express their love for Minnie Mouse.

What’s Happening:

"Minnie, We Love You!" will be presented along the parade route at Tokyo Disneyland and on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea. Minnie Mouse will appear with her friends in a cute costume, decorated with hearts and bows, while an upbeat theme song livens up the party.

In addition to this entertainment program, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will offer special merchandise and menu items, along with decorations that will adorn World Bazaar at Tokyo Disneyland, American Waterfront at Tokyo DisneySea, and select restaurants at both Parks. Minnie's Lovely Dessert Plate will be available at Center Street Coffeehouse at Tokyo Disneyland. This adorable dessert plate includes a berry and hibiscus-flavored jellied dessert topped with a chocolate in the shape of Minnie Mouse’s silhouette, along with a strawberry cream puff adorned with a chocolate motif of her polka dot bow. Minnie's Lovely Set will be available at Horizon Bay Restaurant at Tokyo DisneySea. The set includes a meat patty with white sauce, cream of potato and beet soup that turns pink when mixed together, strawberry cheese mousse cake inspired by Minnie Mouse's bag, a choice of bread or rice and a soft drink.

Additionally, menu items with souvenirs are available, including a pink, heart-shaped souvenir plate featuring Minnie Mouse, and a souvenir lunch case with a pink polka dot design on a white background with Minnie Mouse on the front and Minnie Mouse and her friends on the back.

Designs of Minnie Mouse will adorn the walls of World Bazaar at Tokyo Disneyland and American Waterfront at Tokyo DisneySea, where guests will be able to enjoy taking pictures with the multitude of decorations featuring everybody’s beloved Minnie.

Furthermore, accommodation packages and special menu items that come with exclusive merchandise will be available at the Disney hotels, and the Disney Resort Line will offer day passes linked to the special event.

“Minnie Besties Bash!” runs at the Tokyo Disney Resort through March 31st, 2023.