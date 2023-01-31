FX Cancels “Kindred” After Only One Season

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX will not be moving forward with Kindred.

will not be moving forward at FX which is a drama based on Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel about a young black woman who is pulled back and forth in time. It is expected for showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to shop the drama from FX Productions as he envisioned a multiple-season run for the series.

The first season debuted on December 13, premiering all eight episodes and starring Mallori Johnson. Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and Gayle Rankin were among the other cast members.

