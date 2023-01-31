FX Cancels “Kindred” After Only One Season

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX will not be moving forward with Kindred.
What's Happening:
- Kindred will not be moving forward at FX which is a drama based on Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel about a young black woman who is pulled back and forth in time.
- It is expected for showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to shop the drama from FX Productions as he envisioned a multiple-season run for the series.
- The first season debuted on December 13, premiering all eight episodes and starring Mallori Johnson. Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and Gayle Rankin were among the other cast members.
- This drama was exclusively on Hulu and had a 70% score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 51% rating among viewers.
Kindred Synopsis:
- A young black woman and aspiring writer has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles.
- Before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time.