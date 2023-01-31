Fans of Peter Pan will want to head over to Amorette's Patisserie for the Peter Pan Petit Cake.

What's Happening:

will love this Peter Pan Petit Cake in honor of the film's 70th anniversary. It will be available through February 9 at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs

Disneysprings and Disneyeats shared this post on their Instagram page: “Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning! Fly on over to Amorette's Patisserie for the Peter Pan Petit Cake, created in honor of the film's 70th anniversary. This cake tastes even better than it looks, featuring pixie dust chiffon, Earl Grey mousse, lemon curd and Earl Grey milk syrup. Available through 2/9.”

About Amorette's Patisserie: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Amorette means "little love" in French. And that’s exactly the spirit behind all of the edible works you’ll find on display inside this quaint confectionery from showstopping cakes to savory crêpes.

Pair your favorite sweet with a glass of bubbly, as champagne and sparkling wine are sold by the bottle or glass.