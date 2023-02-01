Shuri Light-Up Gauntlet from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Now Available on shopDisney

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gave audiences a new protagonist in T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri and she handled things with grace and strength, even when facing off against the Talocan, Namor. Embrace her spirit and ingenuity with a light up gauntlet accessory from shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel fans can recreate epic moments from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a new light-up gauntlet inspired by Princess Shuri!

This roleplay to (or collectible accessory) looks just like the real thing and features glowing eyes and stripes, similar to the advanced device that Shuri used. Oh and did we mention that the head moves back and forth, and there are blaster sound effects?!

Whether you’re in need of another display piece for your collection or are just now discovering your Marvel fandom, this is one awesome item you (or your kids) won’t want to pass up.

The Shuri Light-Up Gauntlet from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available now on shopDisney and sells for $ 99.99.

A link to this cool collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Shuri Light-Up Gauntlet – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $99.99