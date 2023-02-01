Disney Recognized as Most-Admired Media and Entertainment Company for 20th Consecutive Year

For the 20th consecutive year, The Walt Disney Company has been recognized as the top-ranked media and entertainment company on Fortune’s annual list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” released online today and in the magazine’s February/March issue.
What’s Happening:
- Disney ranked No. 6 overall among the 324 listed companies from across the globe.
- Disney earned top marks in a significant number of areas, including innovation; people management; use of corporate assets; social responsibility; quality of management; financial soundness; long-term investment value; quality of products/services; and global competitiveness.
- Fortune once again partnered with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry to identify and rank the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in its annual study.
- To compile the list, Fortune began with 1,500 companies from 52 industries worldwide—the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more—and determined the highest-revenue companies in each industry, for a total of 645 in 27 different countries.
- Korn Ferry then surveyed executives, directors, and analysts from the top companies, asking them to rate enterprises in their respective industries on nine criteria.
- Korn Ferry also asked 3,760 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most in order to determine Fortune’s ranked Top 50.