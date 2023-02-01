Disneyland Paris Debuts the Grand Finale of its 30th Anniversary with “Avengers: Power the Night”

Disneyland Paris began its 30th anniversary celebrations with the presentation of Avengers: Power of the Night.

Disneyland Paris launched this weekend the celebrations of its 30th Anniversary Grand Finale by presenting to its guests Avengers: Power the Night, the first ever Marvel nighttime drone show.

In addition to the recent openings of Marvel Avengers Campus and the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, guests are now offered another breathtaking Marvel experience: Avengers: Power the Night. This brand-new nighttime drone show will light up the sky nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park till May 8th, 2023.

This worldwide exclusivity within the Disney Parks all around the world, the very first nighttime drone show daily performed and dedicated to Marvel Super Heroes, combines music, lights, pyrotechnic effects, video projections and up to 500 drones that form an awe-inspiring series of icons representing the powers of iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch and for the first time at Disneyland Paris, Shang-Chi.

Countless Disneyland Paris Cast Members including show directors, special effect designers, lighting and motion designers have combined their expertise and creativity to develop this exclusive show, which features a soundtrack comprised of some of the most iconic Marvel scores that have been specially reorchestrated with a symphony orchestra composed of more than 70 musicians at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

To continually push beyond the boundaries of innovation, the laser video projectors that are used for this show boast energy-efficient technology while delivering high-quality images.

This show was yet another opportunity for Disneyland Paris to collaborate with the European leader in drone shows, Bordeaux-based company Dronisos, who were recently named as the official technology provider of the resort for the second year in a row. This collaboration has notably paved the way for the creation of the resort’s 30th Anniversary’s nighttime drone show Disney D-Light , which has been dazzling guests of all ages each night since March 6th, 2022 and was even named Best Live Entertainment 2022 during the Park World Excellence Awards Ceremony that was held in London in September 2022.

With Marvel Avengers Campus, the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, and Avengers: Power the Night, Disneyland Paris has become the ULTIMATE destination in Europe for Marvel fans who want to enjoy an immersive experience alongside their favorite Super Heroes.