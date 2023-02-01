Full Food and Beverage Menus Released for Universal’s Mardi Gras

Universal Orlando Resort guests can let the good times roll and party beyond the bayou starting this Saturday, February 4 during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights. And now, Universal Orlando has released to complete menus for the event.

Universal Orlando has shared the menus for Universal’s Mardi Gras, along with dietary restriction information: GS- Gluten Sensitive VG- Vegan PS – Peanut Sensitive SFS – Seafood Sensitive TNS – Tree Nut Sensitive V – Vegetarian



Belgium

Food Liège Waffle Berries and Cream(V) – pearled sugar waffle, topped with strawberries, whipped topping, and strawberry and cream crumbs Liège Waffle S'mores – pearled sugar chocolate chip waffle, topped with marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce, and graham cracker crumbs Brussels Frites(GS, VG) – crispy seasoned fries served with Andalouse and Joppiesaus sauces

Beverages Orval Trappist – complex malt flavor combined with prominent fruitiness and an earthy herbal, peppery bitterness Rochefort Trappist – full bodied with strong notes of plum, raisin, and black currant



Bloody Mary Bar

Beverages Bloody Mary Wild(SFS) – a spicy (Louisiana hot sauce and Sriracha hot chili sauce) version of a traditional bloody Mary spiked with New Amsterdam vodka, garnished with a variety of Cajun toppings Bloody Mary Mild(SFS) – mild version of a traditional bloody Mary spiked with New Amsterdam vodka, garnished with a variety of Cajun toppings



Brazil

Food Picanha Skewers(GS) – beef sirloin cap, with chimichurri, smoked salt, and pão de queijo Linguiça Skewers – grilled Brazilian sausage with pão de queijo Chicken Coxinha – tear drop chicken fritters Brigadeiros Trio(GS, PS, V) – Brazilian classic with condensed milk, cocoa powder, chocolate sprinkles, and hazelnuts

Beverages Mango Caipirinha – Pirassununga Cachaça, Bols orange curaçao with lime juice, mango nectar, syrup, and simple syrup Guava Caipirinha – Pirassununga Cachaça combined with guava nectar, lime juice, simple syrup, mint extract, and a pinch of salt



Canada

Food Canadian Snowshoe Maple(VG) – fried sweetened dough, cinnamon sugar, and maple syrup Poutine with Short Rib Gravy – crispy fries with short rib, cheese curds, and brown gravy Candied Maple Bacon(GS, PS) – chewy Maple taffy covered pork belly with chopped peanuts and chocolate Canadian Snowshoe Nutella(TNS, V) – fried sweetened dough, Nutella®, sugar, and chopped toasted hazelnuts

Beverages Slocum Maple Smash – sweet and refreshing combination of New Amsterdam vodka, lemon juice, maple syrup, and cardamom bitters Collective Arts – New England style IPA, Simcoe and Mosaic hops Maple Lemonade – simple yet refreshing mix of maple syrup and lemon juice



Central City

Food Crawfish & Shrimp Boil(GS) – mixed bag of crawfish, shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob Crawfish Boil (GS) – mixed bag of crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob Shrimp Boil (GS) – mixed bag of shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob Beignets(V) – sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar

Beverages Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passionfruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice Abita Purple Haze(VG) – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt



Colombia

Food Colombian Empanadas(GS) – crispy corn masa beef and chicken empanadas, served with aji picante Arepas de Queso(GS, V) – white corn masa cake with queso blanco

Beverages Refajo – refreshing and authentic mix of light beer and Colombiana soda Coco Loco – Limonada de Coco spiked with rum and tequila Limonada de Coco – Limeade sweetened with coconut cream Choladas(V) – shaved ice with sweetened condensed milk, mango, strawberry sauce, wafers, and Lulo syrup



Denmark

Food Rød Pølse – Danish red hot dog, with curry remoulade, pickled cucumber, and crispy onions Frikadeller Meatballs with Danish Gravy – beef and pork meatballs in a creamy gravy, topped with apple butter and dill

Beverages Mead Flight – Viking Blod, Odin's Skull, and GI. Dansk Mjod Odin's Skull – composed of honey, sour apple juice, hops, and cinnamon GI. Dansk Mjod – sweet and semi-dry notes of ginger and the sweetness of honey Viking Blod – sweet honey flavors evolving into cinnamon, clove, and citrus Carlsberg(VG) – full bodied Danish pilsner with a hoppy aroma and flavor



France

Food Muffaletta Crepe – savory crepe filled with olive relish, mortadella, salami, ham, mozzarella, Cajun mayo, arugula, and sesame seeds

Beverages Domaine Paul Buisse Chinon – highly aromatic robust, intense with silky tannins that produce a lovely finish Dopff & Irion Crustaces Blanc – crisp medium bodied, with notes of peach, wet stone, and minerality Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rosé – dry rosé with notes of grapefruit, stone fruit, and crisp apple Wine Flight – Domaine Paul Buisse Chinon, Dopff & Irion Crustaces Blanc, and Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rosé



French Quarter

Food King Cake(V) – traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing and colored sanding sugar Beignets(V) – sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar Twisted Frank with Cheddar Sauce(GS) – stuffed twisted tater, foot-long hot dog, spicy white cheddar sauce and your choice of seasoning: seasoned salt (VG), garlic parmesan (V), sour cream & chives (V), ghost pepper (VG) Twisted Frank(GS) – stuffed twisted tater with a foot-long hot dog and your choice of seasoning: seasoned salt (VG), garlic parmesan (V), sour cream & chives (V), ghost pepper (VG) Twisted Tater (GS, VG) – fried spiralized potato topped with your choice of seasoning: seasoned salt (VG), garlic parmesan (V), sour cream & chives (V), ghost pepper (VG) Jambalaya(GS, SES) – mixed rice, andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers and tomatoes topped with a crawfish Shrimp Gumbo (SES) – stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice Fried Green Tomato Po Boy (V) – flash-fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajunremoulade, served with Cajun kettle chips Crown Cookie (V) – vanilla short crust cookie dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkles

Beverages Abita Purple Haze(VG) – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt Goombay Smash – Cruzan Aged Dark rum, Don Q Coconut rum, Grand Marnier, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, mixed with pineapple, orange and lime juices Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice



Germany

Food Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle – fried chicken thigh cutlet served with baked spätzle and beer cheese sauce Potato Pancakes (V) – crispy potato and parsnip pancake with apple butter and sour cream

Beverages Reissdorf – light brew with minty, hop aromas; sweet vanilla malt flavors and a crisp, dry, cedary finish Warsteiner Pilsener (VG) – pale golden pilsner with a clean refreshing taste balanced with hints of barley malt, yeast tones, and mild hoppy bitterness Weihenstephaner Helles – easy drinking with full flavor, light body and clean crisp finish Tucher Helles Hefe Weizen Gaffel Kolsch Ayinger Celebrator



India

Food Pav Bhaji(V) – spiced vegetable stew served with a toasted King's Hawaiian roll Onion Bhaji(V) – curry spiced crispy onion fritter with green chutney dipping sauce Gulab Jamun with Rose Water Syrup(TNS, V) – fried dough balls soaked in saffron and rose water syrup, with chopped pistachios

Beverages Nimbu Pani – lime juice, mint extract, a pinch of salt and pepper, and our house made garam masala syrup Aam Panna – lemon juice, mint extract, a pinch of salt and pepper, and our house made amchur syrup



Indonesia

Food Indonesian Style Chili Crab with Fried Mantou(SFS) – fried soft shell crab tossed in a sweet & spicy crab stew, served with fried sweet buns Nasi Goreng(SFS) – Indonesian style fried rice with egg, Thai fried shallots, cucumber, and a prawn cracker Bubur Ketan Hitam(GS, TNS, VG) – Indonesian purple sticky rice pudding with coconut condensed milk, mango, and shaved toasted coconut

Beverages Bali Punch – Batavia Arrack Van Oosten Indonesian rum, guava and lime juices, simple syrup, mint extract, and Peychauds bitters Java Cooler – Batavia Arrack Van OostenIndonesianrum,grapefruit and lime juices, and simple syrup



Japan

Food Ube Ice Cream Sesame Bubble Waffle Cone(V) – ube soft serve ice cream served in a toasted black sesame bubble waffle with cookie crumbs, pocky, and a Meiji panda cookie Nikuman Bun Sampler(TNS) – trio of soft fluffy steamed buns filled with char sui park, teriyaki chicken, and a sweet coconut matcha custard Okonomiyaki – savory cabbage and bacon pancake topped with Kewpie mayonnaise, hoisin, cilantro, sesame, and katsuobushi

Beverages Japanese Highball – Nikka Days Japanese Whisky and Perrier sparkling mineral water Hakutsuru Chika(VG) – light bodied and slightly dry with light aromas of honey and sugarcane Hakutsuru Draft (VG) – fruity yet dry in a classic Japanese style. Aromas of sweet rice, nuts, pear, green melon, coconut and light cream Joto One Cup – combining tradition and innovation in one delicious sake, light and fresh, notes of juicy green grape and watermelon Choya Sparkling Umeshu – tart Japanese Ume with back notes of citrus and white peach Kirin Ichiban – light bodied with aromas of sweet malt and crisp flavors of citrus Sapporo Silver – refreshing lager with crisp and refined flavor and a clean finish Calpico Mini Bottles – sweet and tangy with a smooth texture



Italy

Food

Tour of Italy Arancini Flight – tomato basil with marinara, mushroom with garlic cream sauce, and seafood served with basil pesto

Gelato Stuffed Pressed Brioche – Ice cream sandwich pressed to order: OREO® & mint (V, TNS), Nutella® & vanilla (V, TNS), strawberry (V)

Beverages

Bollini Pinot Grigio (VG) – intense varietal aromas with a fragrant bouquet and elegant, fruity, and floral flavors

Bertani Valpolicella – notes of red fruit, cherry, raspberry, and strawberry

Fantinel Extra Dry Prosecco – exotic stone fruits and nutty elements combine with bright minerality and the scent of wet slate

Tondo Soave Monte (VG) – bright and clean, with delicate yellow apple and floral notes

Mexico

Food Tacos Al Pastor – pork al pastor off the spit with pineapple, pickled red onion, and habanero mango sauce Baja Shrimp Ceviche Tostada(SFS) – marinated shrimp with avocado crema and a crispy blue corn tortilla Vegan Churros(TNS) – crispy cinnamon sugar vegan churros with coconut nectar and chocolate sauce Elotes(V) – char-grilled corn, jalapeño mayo, ancho chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro

Beverages Grapefruit Paloma – El Jimador tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and a pinch of smoked sea salt, finished with Fresca soda Modelo Especial(VG) – pilsner style lager, characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb Modelo Chelada Lime(VG) – Modelo's authentic Mexican beer with the flavors of lime and salt for a crisp and refreshing taste Modelo Chelada Pineapple(VG) – Modelo's authentic Mexican beer with sweetness of pineapple and a dash of spice Modelo Chelada(VG) – a classic michelada-style beer with authentic flavors of tomato, salt, and lime



Puerto Rico

Food Mofongo Trio(GS) – a mix of smashed plantains, bacon, chicharrónes with shrimp criolla, crispy chicken thigh, and mayo ketchup Alcapurrias(GS) – crispy green banana and yautia masa, filled with picadillo beef, served with mayo ketchup Vegan Alcapurrias(GS, VG) – crispy green banana and yautia masa served with mayo ketchup

Beverages Classic Piña Colada (TNS) – Cruzan light rum, Coco Real cream of coconut, with lime and pineapple juice Piragua – shaved ice with your choice of flavorings: crema, coco (TNS), frambuesa, tamarindo Ponche(V) – non-alcoholic Welch's grape juice mixed with sweetened condensed milk and blackberry extract



Spain

Food Paella Mixto – saffron yellow rice, chorizo, squid, mussels, and shrimp Spanish Bocadillo – serrano ham and drunken goat cheese with parsley sauce, on a gently pressed baguette Leche Frita(V) – crispy fried condensed milk, vanilla, and cinnamon

Beverages Sangria Flight – sangria tinto, sangria blanco, and sangria rosado Sangria Tinto – our red sangria with Flaco Tempranillo, Torres 10 brandy, Ferrand dry curacao, lemon juice, orange juice, blackberry extract, and simple syrup Sangria Rosado – our rosé sangria with Marq Caceres Rioja Rosé, New Amsterdam gin, strawberry mix, and a pinch of smoked sea salt Sangria Blanco – our white sangria with Honoro Vera Rueda, Bacardi light, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, pineapple extract, lemon bitters and a pinch of salt



Trinidad & Tobago

Food Crab & Dumplings(SFS, TNS) – curried chickpeas, spicy bara flatbread, micro cilantro, and mango chutney Chickpea Doubles(VG) – curried chickpeas, spicy bara flatbread, micro cilantro, and mango chutney Pholourie(VG) – deep fried spicy split pea dough with turmeric, curry powder, and a side of tamarind chutney

Beverages Carib – a full-bodied golden brew with a rich combination of malt and hops Shandy Ginger – Carib brewed beer combined with a zing of ginger Shandy Lime – Carib brewed beer combined with a kick of lime Shandy Sorrel – Carib brewed beer combined with the spicy sweetness sorrel with a kick of lime



Additionally, there are a couple of booths located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure that will keep the good times rolling

Mardi Gras Hits

Food Jambalaya(GS, SFS) – mixed rice, andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers and tomatoes topped with a crawfish Shrimp Gumbo(SFS) – stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice

Beverages Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt



New Orleans Desserts

Food Beignets(V) – sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar King Cake(V) – traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing and colored sanding sugar

Beverages Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice Abita Purple Haze – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops



And finally, there are even a couple of booths located on Universal CityWalk for guests to enjoy.

New Orleans

Food Shrimp and Smoked Cheddar Cheese Rice Grits(SFS) Sauteed shrimp, Tasso ham and trinity, in a pan sauce, over smoked cheddar cheese rice grits Yakamein(SFS) Braised beef, poached shrimp, and a seven-minute egg, over noodles with a spicy beef broth Cauliflower Dirty Rice(GS, VG) Riced cauliflower, Gardein® crumbles, black eyed peas, and Cajun spices Crawfish Etouffee(SFS) Creamy crawfish and vegetable stew, over white rice

Beverages Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt Abita Purple Haze – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops



Taste of the Mediterranean

Food Crepe Suzette(V) – topped with a Grand Marnier orange sauce Grilled Octopus with Potatoes(GS, SFS) – marinated grilled octopus with tomato, oregano, and lemon herb rice

Beverages Francois Montand Brut Sparkling – aromas of white flowers and citrus fruit give way to a creamy and smooth palate with flavors of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples, and Meyer lemons Bertrand Corbieres Heresie – a velvety texture with a balanced finish, notes of fresh fruit, morello cherry, wild raspberry, and spices Mas La Chevaliere Cabernet Sauvignon – intense fruit concentration laced with developed tannic structure, good intensity and nice, juicy mouthfeel French Wine Flight – Francois Montand Brut Sparkling, Bertrand Corbieres Heresie, Mas La Chevaliere Cabernet Sauv Monograph Agiorgitiko – Nemea grapes present a smooth body and complex aroma of prickly pear, pomegranate and butterscotch Monograph Assyrtiko – youthful with refreshing acidity with notes of citrus fruits, honeysuckle, lemongrass, and stone fruit with a touch of salinity

