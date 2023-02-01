Full Food and Beverage Menus Released for Universal’s Mardi Gras

Universal Orlando Resort guests can let the good times roll and party beyond the bayou starting this Saturday, February 4 during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights. And now, Universal Orlando has released to complete menus for the event.
- Universal Orlando has shared the menus for Universal’s Mardi Gras, along with dietary restriction information:
- GS- Gluten Sensitive
- VG- Vegan
- PS – Peanut Sensitive
- SFS – Seafood Sensitive
- TNS – Tree Nut Sensitive
- V – Vegetarian
Belgium
- Food
- Liège Waffle Berries and Cream(V) – pearled sugar waffle, topped with strawberries, whipped topping, and strawberry and cream crumbs
- Liège Waffle S'mores – pearled sugar chocolate chip waffle, topped with marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce, and graham cracker crumbs
- Brussels Frites(GS, VG) – crispy seasoned fries served with Andalouse and Joppiesaus sauces
- Beverages
- Orval Trappist – complex malt flavor combined with prominent fruitiness and an earthy herbal, peppery bitterness
- Rochefort Trappist – full bodied with strong notes of plum, raisin, and black currant
Bloody Mary Bar
- Beverages
- Bloody Mary Wild(SFS) – a spicy (Louisiana hot sauce and Sriracha hot chili sauce) version of a traditional bloody Mary spiked with New Amsterdam vodka, garnished with a variety of Cajun toppings
- Bloody Mary Mild(SFS) – mild version of a traditional bloody Mary spiked with New Amsterdam vodka, garnished with a variety of Cajun toppings
Brazil
- Food
- Picanha Skewers(GS) – beef sirloin cap, with chimichurri, smoked salt, and pão de queijo
- Linguiça Skewers – grilled Brazilian sausage with pão de queijo
- Chicken Coxinha – tear drop chicken fritters
- Brigadeiros Trio(GS, PS, V) – Brazilian classic with condensed milk, cocoa powder, chocolate sprinkles, and hazelnuts
- Beverages
- Mango Caipirinha – Pirassununga Cachaça, Bols orange curaçao with lime juice, mango nectar, syrup, and simple syrup
- Guava Caipirinha – Pirassununga Cachaça combined with guava nectar, lime juice, simple syrup, mint extract, and a pinch of salt
Canada
- Food
- Canadian Snowshoe Maple(VG) – fried sweetened dough, cinnamon sugar, and maple syrup
- Poutine with Short Rib Gravy – crispy fries with short rib, cheese curds, and brown gravy
- Candied Maple Bacon(GS, PS) – chewy Maple taffy covered pork belly with chopped peanuts and chocolate
- Canadian Snowshoe Nutella(TNS, V) – fried sweetened dough, Nutella®, sugar, and chopped toasted hazelnuts
- Beverages
- Slocum Maple Smash – sweet and refreshing combination of New Amsterdam vodka, lemon juice, maple syrup, and cardamom bitters
- Collective Arts – New England style IPA, Simcoe and Mosaic hops
- Maple Lemonade – simple yet refreshing mix of maple syrup and lemon juice
Central City
- Food
- Crawfish & Shrimp Boil(GS) – mixed bag of crawfish, shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob
- Crawfish Boil (GS) – mixed bag of crawfish, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob
- Shrimp Boil (GS) – mixed bag of shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob
- Beignets(V) – sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar
- Beverages
- Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passionfruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice
- Abita Purple Haze(VG) – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops
- Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt
Colombia
- Food
- Colombian Empanadas(GS) – crispy corn masa beef and chicken empanadas, served with aji picante
- Arepas de Queso(GS, V) – white corn masa cake with queso blanco
- Beverages
- Refajo – refreshing and authentic mix of light beer and Colombiana soda
- Coco Loco – Limonada de Coco spiked with rum and tequila
- Limonada de Coco – Limeade sweetened with coconut cream
- Choladas(V) – shaved ice with sweetened condensed milk, mango, strawberry sauce, wafers, and Lulo syrup
Denmark
- Food
- Rød Pølse – Danish red hot dog, with curry remoulade, pickled cucumber, and crispy onions
- Frikadeller Meatballs with Danish Gravy – beef and pork meatballs in a creamy gravy, topped with apple butter and dill
- Beverages
- Mead Flight – Viking Blod, Odin's Skull, and GI. Dansk Mjod
- Odin's Skull – composed of honey, sour apple juice, hops, and cinnamon
- GI. Dansk Mjod – sweet and semi-dry notes of ginger and the sweetness of honey
- Viking Blod – sweet honey flavors evolving into cinnamon, clove, and citrus
- Carlsberg(VG) – full bodied Danish pilsner with a hoppy aroma and flavor
France
- Food
- Muffaletta Crepe – savory crepe filled with olive relish, mortadella, salami, ham, mozzarella, Cajun mayo, arugula, and sesame seeds
- Beverages
- Domaine Paul Buisse Chinon – highly aromatic robust, intense with silky tannins that produce a lovely finish
- Dopff & Irion Crustaces Blanc – crisp medium bodied, with notes of peach, wet stone, and minerality
- Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rosé – dry rosé with notes of grapefruit, stone fruit, and crisp apple
- Wine Flight – Domaine Paul Buisse Chinon, Dopff & Irion Crustaces Blanc, and Bertrand Cote Des Roses Rosé
French Quarter
- Food
- King Cake(V) – traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing and colored sanding sugar
- Beignets(V) – sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar
- Twisted Frank with Cheddar Sauce(GS) – stuffed twisted tater, foot-long hot dog, spicy white cheddar sauce and your choice of seasoning: seasoned salt (VG), garlic parmesan (V), sour cream & chives (V), ghost pepper (VG)
- Twisted Frank(GS) – stuffed twisted tater with a foot-long hot dog and your choice of seasoning: seasoned salt (VG), garlic parmesan (V), sour cream & chives (V), ghost pepper (VG)
- Twisted Tater (GS, VG) – fried spiralized potato topped with your choice of seasoning: seasoned salt (VG), garlic parmesan (V), sour cream & chives (V), ghost pepper (VG)
- Jambalaya(GS, SES) – mixed rice, andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers and tomatoes topped with a crawfish
- Shrimp Gumbo (SES) – stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice
- Fried Green Tomato Po Boy (V) – flash-fried green tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, Cajunremoulade, served with Cajun kettle chips
- Crown Cookie (V) – vanilla short crust cookie dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkles
- Beverages
- Abita Purple Haze(VG) – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops
- Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt
- Goombay Smash – Cruzan Aged Dark rum, Don Q Coconut rum, Grand Marnier, Coco Lopez cream of coconut, mixed with pineapple, orange and lime juices
- Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice
Germany
- Food
- Chicken Schnitzel with Käsespätzle – fried chicken thigh cutlet served with baked spätzle and beer cheese sauce
- Potato Pancakes (V) – crispy potato and parsnip pancake with apple butter and sour cream
- Beverages
- Reissdorf – light brew with minty, hop aromas; sweet vanilla malt flavors and a crisp, dry, cedary finish
- Warsteiner Pilsener (VG) – pale golden pilsner with a clean refreshing taste balanced with hints of barley malt, yeast tones, and mild hoppy bitterness
- Weihenstephaner Helles – easy drinking with full flavor, light body and clean crisp finish
- Tucher Helles Hefe Weizen
- Gaffel Kolsch
- Ayinger Celebrator
India
- Food
- Pav Bhaji(V) – spiced vegetable stew served with a toasted King's Hawaiian roll
- Onion Bhaji(V) – curry spiced crispy onion fritter with green chutney dipping sauce
- Gulab Jamun with Rose Water Syrup(TNS, V) – fried dough balls soaked in saffron and rose water syrup, with chopped pistachios
- Beverages
- Nimbu Pani – lime juice, mint extract, a pinch of salt and pepper, and our house made garam masala syrup
- Aam Panna – lemon juice, mint extract, a pinch of salt and pepper, and our house made amchur syrup
Indonesia
- Food
- Indonesian Style Chili Crab with Fried Mantou(SFS) – fried soft shell crab tossed in a sweet & spicy crab stew, served with fried sweet buns
- Nasi Goreng(SFS) – Indonesian style fried rice with egg, Thai fried shallots, cucumber, and a prawn cracker
- Bubur Ketan Hitam(GS, TNS, VG) – Indonesian purple sticky rice pudding with coconut condensed milk, mango, and shaved toasted coconut
- Beverages
- Bali Punch – Batavia Arrack Van Oosten Indonesian rum, guava and lime juices, simple syrup, mint extract, and Peychauds bitters
- Java Cooler – Batavia Arrack Van OostenIndonesianrum,grapefruit and lime juices, and simple syrup
Japan
- Food
- Ube Ice Cream Sesame Bubble Waffle Cone(V) – ube soft serve ice cream served in a toasted black sesame bubble waffle with cookie crumbs, pocky, and a Meiji panda cookie
- Nikuman Bun Sampler(TNS) – trio of soft fluffy steamed buns filled with char sui park, teriyaki chicken, and a sweet coconut matcha custard
- Okonomiyaki – savory cabbage and bacon pancake topped with Kewpie mayonnaise, hoisin, cilantro, sesame, and katsuobushi
- Beverages
- Japanese Highball – Nikka Days Japanese Whisky and Perrier sparkling mineral water
- Hakutsuru Chika(VG) – light bodied and slightly dry with light aromas of honey and sugarcane
- Hakutsuru Draft (VG) – fruity yet dry in a classic Japanese style. Aromas of sweet rice, nuts, pear, green melon, coconut and light cream
- Joto One Cup – combining tradition and innovation in one delicious sake, light and fresh, notes of juicy green grape and watermelon
- Choya Sparkling Umeshu – tart Japanese Ume with back notes of citrus and white peach
- Kirin Ichiban – light bodied with aromas of sweet malt and crisp flavors of citrus
- Sapporo Silver – refreshing lager with crisp and refined flavor and a clean finish
- Calpico Mini Bottles – sweet and tangy with a smooth texture
Italy
- Food
- Tour of Italy Arancini Flight – tomato basil with marinara, mushroom with garlic cream sauce, and seafood served with basil pesto
- Gelato Stuffed Pressed Brioche – Ice cream sandwich pressed to order: OREO® & mint (V, TNS), Nutella® & vanilla (V, TNS), strawberry (V)
- Beverages
- Bollini Pinot Grigio (VG) – intense varietal aromas with a fragrant bouquet and elegant, fruity, and floral flavors
- Bertani Valpolicella – notes of red fruit, cherry, raspberry, and strawberry
- Fantinel Extra Dry Prosecco – exotic stone fruits and nutty elements combine with bright minerality and the scent of wet slate
- Tondo Soave Monte (VG) – bright and clean, with delicate yellow apple and floral notes
Mexico
- Food
- Tacos Al Pastor – pork al pastor off the spit with pineapple, pickled red onion, and habanero mango sauce
- Baja Shrimp Ceviche Tostada(SFS) – marinated shrimp with avocado crema and a crispy blue corn tortilla
- Vegan Churros(TNS) – crispy cinnamon sugar vegan churros with coconut nectar and chocolate sauce
- Elotes(V) – char-grilled corn, jalapeño mayo, ancho chili powder, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Beverages
- Grapefruit Paloma – El Jimador tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and a pinch of smoked sea salt, finished with Fresca soda
- Modelo Especial(VG) – pilsner style lager, characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb
- Modelo Chelada Lime(VG) – Modelo's authentic Mexican beer with the flavors of lime and salt for a crisp and refreshing taste
- Modelo Chelada Pineapple(VG) – Modelo's authentic Mexican beer with sweetness of pineapple and a dash of spice
- Modelo Chelada(VG) – a classic michelada-style beer with authentic flavors of tomato, salt, and lime
Puerto Rico
- Food
- Mofongo Trio(GS) – a mix of smashed plantains, bacon, chicharrónes with shrimp criolla, crispy chicken thigh, and mayo ketchup
- Alcapurrias(GS) – crispy green banana and yautia masa, filled with picadillo beef, served with mayo ketchup
- Vegan Alcapurrias(GS, VG) – crispy green banana and yautia masa served with mayo ketchup
- Beverages
- Classic Piña Colada (TNS) – Cruzan light rum, Coco Real cream of coconut, with lime and pineapple juice
- Piragua – shaved ice with your choice of flavorings: crema, coco (TNS), frambuesa, tamarindo
- Ponche(V) – non-alcoholic Welch's grape juice mixed with sweetened condensed milk and blackberry extract
Spain
- Food
- Paella Mixto – saffron yellow rice, chorizo, squid, mussels, and shrimp
- Spanish Bocadillo – serrano ham and drunken goat cheese with parsley sauce, on a gently pressed baguette
- Leche Frita(V) – crispy fried condensed milk, vanilla, and cinnamon
- Beverages
- Sangria Flight – sangria tinto, sangria blanco, and sangria rosado
- Sangria Tinto – our red sangria with Flaco Tempranillo, Torres 10 brandy, Ferrand dry curacao, lemon juice, orange juice, blackberry extract, and simple syrup
- Sangria Rosado – our rosé sangria with Marq Caceres Rioja Rosé, New Amsterdam gin, strawberry mix, and a pinch of smoked sea salt
- Sangria Blanco – our white sangria with Honoro Vera Rueda, Bacardi light, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, pineapple extract, lemon bitters and a pinch of salt
Trinidad & Tobago
- Food
- Crab & Dumplings(SFS, TNS) – curried chickpeas, spicy bara flatbread, micro cilantro, and mango chutney
- Chickpea Doubles(VG) – curried chickpeas, spicy bara flatbread, micro cilantro, and mango chutney
- Pholourie(VG) – deep fried spicy split pea dough with turmeric, curry powder, and a side of tamarind chutney
- Beverages
- Carib – a full-bodied golden brew with a rich combination of malt and hops
- Shandy Ginger – Carib brewed beer combined with a zing of ginger
- Shandy Lime – Carib brewed beer combined with a kick of lime
- Shandy Sorrel – Carib brewed beer combined with the spicy sweetness sorrel with a kick of lime
- Additionally, there are a couple of booths located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure that will keep the good times rolling
Mardi Gras Hits
- Food
- Jambalaya(GS, SFS) – mixed rice, andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, peppers and tomatoes topped with a crawfish
- Shrimp Gumbo(SFS) – stew of shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and trinity over white rice
- Beverages
- Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice
- Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt
New Orleans Desserts
- Food
- Beignets(V) – sweet fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar
- King Cake(V) – traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing and colored sanding sugar
- Beverages
- Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice
- Abita Purple Haze – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops
- And finally, there are even a couple of booths located on Universal CityWalk for guests to enjoy.
New Orleans
- Food
- Shrimp and Smoked Cheddar Cheese Rice Grits(SFS)
- Sauteed shrimp, Tasso ham and trinity, in a pan sauce, over smoked cheddar cheese rice grits
- Yakamein(SFS)
- Braised beef, poached shrimp, and a seven-minute egg, over noodles with a spicy beef broth
- Cauliflower Dirty Rice(GS, VG)
- Riced cauliflower, Gardein® crumbles, black eyed peas, and Cajun spices
- Crawfish Etouffee(SFS)
- Creamy crawfish and vegetable stew, over white rice
- Beverages
- Category 5 Punch – Myers's Dark rum, Cruzan Aged Dark rum, passion fruit purée, mixed with grenadine, orange and lime juice
- Oh Baby – this custom brew is bursting with vanilla and cinnamon flavors on a base of sweet yet roasty malt
- Abita Purple Haze – a lager brewed with real raspberries, wheat malts, and Wanguard hops
Taste of the Mediterranean
- Food
- Crepe Suzette(V) – topped with a Grand Marnier orange sauce
- Grilled Octopus with Potatoes(GS, SFS) – marinated grilled octopus with tomato, oregano, and lemon herb rice
- Beverages
- Francois Montand Brut Sparkling – aromas of white flowers and citrus fruit give way to a creamy and smooth palate with flavors of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples, and Meyer lemons
- Bertrand Corbieres Heresie – a velvety texture with a balanced finish, notes of fresh fruit, morello cherry, wild raspberry, and spices
- Mas La Chevaliere Cabernet Sauvignon – intense fruit concentration laced with developed tannic structure, good intensity and nice, juicy mouthfeel
- French Wine Flight – Francois Montand Brut Sparkling, Bertrand Corbieres Heresie, Mas La Chevaliere Cabernet Sauv
- Monograph Agiorgitiko – Nemea grapes present a smooth body and complex aroma of prickly pear, pomegranate and butterscotch
- Monograph Assyrtiko – youthful with refreshing acidity with notes of citrus fruits, honeysuckle, lemongrass, and stone fruit with a touch of salinity
