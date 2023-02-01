Lil Rel Howery to Produce and Star in Sci-Fi Thriller “The Mill” for Hulu

Lil Rel Howery is set to produce and star in a new sci-fi thriller titled The Mill for 20th Digital Studio and Hulu, according to Deadline.
- The Mill will see Howery playing a white-collar businessman who mysteriously wakes up in an open-air prison cell containing only an old grist mill. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.
- The film is written by Jeffrey David Thomas and directed by Sean King O’Grady.
- The Mill was recently shot in New Jersey and has wrapped production.
- Howery is known for his roles in films like Get Out, Hulu and 20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends and 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy.
- Additional cast for The Mill includes Scoot McNairy, Pat Healy and Karen Obilom.
- Producers on the film include Josh Feldman, Howery, O’Grady and Jesse Ford.
- Barbara and Brooke Goldner serve as executive producers for Altar Rock Pictures, along with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle of 20th Digital Studio.