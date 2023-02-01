Lil Rel Howery to Produce and Star in Sci-Fi Thriller “The Mill” for Hulu

Lil Rel Howery is set to produce and star in a new sci-fi thriller titled The Mill for 20th Digital Studio and Hulu, according to Deadline.

will see Howery playing a white-collar businessman who mysteriously wakes up in an open-air prison cell containing only an old grist mill. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child. The film is written by Jeffrey David Thomas and directed by Sean King O’Grady.

Howery is known for his roles in films like Get Out, Hulu and 20th Century Studios' Vacation Friends and 20th Century Studios' Free Guy.

Additional cast for The Mill includes Scoot McNairy, Pat Healy and Karen Obilom. Producers on the film include Josh Feldman, Howery, O'Grady and Jesse Ford.

Barbara and Brooke Goldner serve as executive producers for Altar Rock Pictures, along with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle of 20th Digital Studio.