New Figment Wallpapers and Backgrounds Available

Disney Parks Blog shared something new for Figment fans. There are brand new wallpapers and backgrounds released for 2023 with this popular Disney character.

What’s Happening:

You can now add this brand new figment wallpaper and background to your iPhone, desktop, or device of choice in celebration of the EPCOT

In the wallpapers, you'll find Figment designs for your Zoom background or other virtual conference platforms to show your love for Figment.

You can see a lot more Figment at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, happening now through February 20, 2023.

Just like this festival showcases talented artists, this illustration has been designed by incredible designers at Disney Parks Blog.

Designers Candy Field, Rachel Bennett, and Mike Britton wanted to showcase Figment in different ways to represent a few art styles people may see at the festival. "Figment is such a fun character, and art is a great way to show his personality," says Mike Britton. Take a look at what they’ve created for your screens!

