Photos: Reach Higher with Celebration of Dreamers and Doers Mini-Exhibit in Downtown Disney

February is Black History Month, and the Disneyland Resort is celebrating with the return of the Celebrate Soulfully event. A small exhibit celebrating four history-making individuals has been set up in Downtown Disney.

This informational exhibit is located on the construction walls across from the Disneyland Monorail station. During Celebrate Soulfully, you’re invite you to learn about four influential historical figures who followed their dreams

and made a lasting difference in the world. These four history-making individuals each had their own obstacles to navigate, yet they made extraordinary contributions through their skills and talents in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The four individuals are Benjamin Banneker, Guion S. Bluford Jr., Mae Carol Jemison and Katherine G. Johnson.

Nearby, young guests can participate in some Celebrate Soulfully crafts from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Chalk muralist Marcella Swett will create a new chalk creation each week in February at this spot. Swett is an award-winning artist and native Southern Californian whose career with the entertainment industry spans over three decades. Her beautiful work has been featured in films and television, housed in California State University Fullerton's permanent collection, and showcased at chalk art and street painting festivals throughout the US and abroad.

Special performances will take place for Celebrate Soulfully at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage.

The Disneyland Resort is honoring Black Heritage and Culture throughout Black History Month and beyond. Check out all there is to experience during Celebrate Soulfully.