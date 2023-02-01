Disney100 Celebrates Wonder Of “Encanto” With Spotlight on Fun Merchandise Collections

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series shines a spotlight on the animated film Encanto.

Disney100

One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney’s monthly “Wonder of…” series.

For the month of February, the Wonder of… spotlight directs us to Colombia, the home of the Madrigal Family from Encanto!

Whether you find yourself drawn to Mirabel and her sisters Isabela and Louisa; cousin Antonio who can talk to animals, or Tío Bruno (shhh! we don’t talk about him) you’re sure to find something here that will speak to your love—or obsession—of the film.

Fans of all ages can celebrate Encanto with merchandise from retailers including shopDisney and Walmart.

Encanto at Home

The brand-new Disney Encanto Candle by Luminara is a replica of the Miracle Candle featured in the film, with a detailed butterfly hand-carved design.

Encanto Toys

Spend time creating adventures for your favorite characters with a full range of dolls, playsets and toys inspired by Encanto!

Encanto – Disney Publishing

Encanto and Gaming

Disney Dreamlight Valley Content Update & Disney Emoji Blitz Additions are coming February! Dreamlight Valley fans will discover “A Festival of Friendship” full of special additions like the arrival of Village newcomer Mirabel and her reimagined Mini-Casita.

Fans can also celebrate the Wonder of Encanto in the Family Magic Token Quest! Play Disney Emoji Blitz all February long for your chance to collect Platinum Mirabel!

Encanto x CAMP

The magic of the Madrigals comes to your closet with casual and dressy styles the whole family can enjoy.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.