“20/20” Reports On Death of Gymnastics Coach And The Girlfriend Who Pulled The Trigger

ABC News is showing a special edition of 20/20 that reports on the death of a gymnastics coach, and the girlfriend who pulled the trigger, with the first interview of the mother of two who shot her partner.

What’s Happening:

Mother of two Nikki Addimando admitted to police that she shot and killed her partner, beloved gymnastics coach Chris Grover, in their home. But did she pull the trigger in self-defense after enduring years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Grover, or did she stage the crime scene and murder her partner in cold blood?

20/20 reports on the death that divided the town of Poughkeepsie, New York, and the complexities that domestic violence survivors face when going through the criminal justice system. The two-hour program features Addimando’s first television interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, where Addimando opens up about the abuse she says she endured and why she felt shooting Grover was the only way out.

reports on the death that divided the town of Poughkeepsie, New York, and the complexities that domestic violence survivors face when going through the criminal justice system. The two-hour program features Addimando’s first television interview with co-anchor Juju Chang, where Addimando opens up about the abuse she says she endured and why she felt shooting Grover was the only way out. The episode includes additional exclusive interviews with Michelle Horton, Addimando’s sister; Sarah Caprioli, Addimando’s therapist; Garrard Beeney, Addimando’s appellate attorney; Bella Leone, an ex-girlfriend of Grover; and Justine van der Leun, journalist and host of the Believe Her podcast. 20/20 airs on Friday, Feb. 3 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu

podcast. airs on Friday, Feb. 3 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.