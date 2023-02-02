ABC News Announces Special Coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union Address

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, airing Tuesday, February 7th (9:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, and streaming on ABC News Live.
What’s Happening:
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead primetime coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, Nightline co-anchor and chief national correspondent Byron Pitts, political director Rick Klein, and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments. Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live.
- Muir will anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 7th.
- Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have special pre- and post-coverage of the State of the Union.
- ABC News Live will have comprehensive coverage throughout the day, with Davis anchoring a special edition of ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis from Washington, D.C., as well as a late-night recap following the State of the Union address. Moran will anchor a 30-minute special ahead of the address.
- ABC News Digital will provide in-depth coverage of the State of the Union address, including an up-to-the-minute live blog with the politics team from FiveThirtyEight, key takeaways focusing on main themes and an analysis of the speech’s political implications.
- ABC News Radio will offer live anchored coverage of the address on Tuesday evening, including a one-hour preview show at 8:00 p.m. EST, anchored by senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky and White House correspondent Karen Travers with insight and analysis from multiplatform reporter Elizabeth Schulze on Capitol Hill and the powerhouse political team.
- ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will have reactions and analysis from its team at the Capitol.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing reports from Capitol Hill with multiplatform reporters Faith Abubey and Ike Ejiochi. Klein will be providing analysis. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.