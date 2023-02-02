“The Incredibles,” “Tangled,” and More Disney Movies Featured on New Loungefly Bags, Wallets and Pins

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand is bringing fans a new wave of incredible Disney designs that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Say hello to a new month and treat yourself to a Loungefly shopping spree at Entertainment Earth! A new wave of bags and wallets have popped up featuring characters and movies like:
- The Disney Lounefly collections are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11-$120.
- Most items are expected to ship in February 2022. Links to some of our favorites can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.
Mini Backpacks
Cute, stylish, and oh so practical!
Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Mini-Backpack
The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Mini-Backpack
The Incredibles Syndrome Pixar Moments Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack
Star Wars Return of the Jedi Scenes Mini-Backpack
Crossbody Bags
The perfect accessory for your Disney adventures.
The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Crossbody Purse
Star Wars Boba Fett Cosplay Crossbody Purse
Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Crossbody Purse
Tangled Scenes Crossbody Purse
Wallets
Keep those important payment options handy, and lovingly cradled on a Loungefly lining.
Tangled Scenes Zip-Around Wallet
The Aristocats Poster Cardholder
Star Wars Return of the Jedi Scenes Zip-Around Wallet
Disney Princesses Collage Zip-Around Wallet
Pins and Lanyards
You can never collect too many Disney pins or lanyards for that matter. That’s right friend, show us your flair!
Tangled Pascal Lenticular 3-Inch Collector Box Pin
The Incredibles Jack Jack Emotions Pin Set
The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Puzzle Blind-Box Pin Case of 12
The Princess and the Frog Tiana Paper Doll Magnetic Pin Set
Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Lanyard with Cardholder