“The Incredibles,” “Tangled,” and More Disney Movies Featured on New Loungefly Bags, Wallets and Pins

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand is bringing fans a new wave of incredible Disney designs that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

What’s Happening:

Say hello to a new month and treat yourself to a Loungefly shopping spree at Entertainment Earth

The Disney Lounefly collections are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Most items are expected to ship in February 2022. Links to some of our favorites can be found below.

Mini Backpacks

Mini Backpacks

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Mini-Backpack

The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Mini-Backpack

The Incredibles Syndrome Pixar Moments Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Scenes Mini-Backpack

Crossbody Bags

Crossbody Bags

The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Crossbody Purse

Star Wars Boba Fett Cosplay Crossbody Purse

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Crossbody Purse

Tangled Scenes Crossbody Purse

Wallets

Wallets

Tangled Scenes Zip-Around Wallet

The Aristocats Poster Cardholder

Star Wars Return of the Jedi Scenes Zip-Around Wallet

Disney Princesses Collage Zip-Around Wallet

Pins and Lanyards

Pins and Lanyards

Tangled Pascal Lenticular 3-Inch Collector Box Pin

The Incredibles Jack Jack Emotions Pin Set

The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Puzzle Blind-Box Pin Case of 12

The Princess and the Frog Tiana Paper Doll Magnetic Pin Set

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary You Can Fly Lanyard with Cardholder

The Little Mermaid Triton's Gift Lanyard with Cardholder