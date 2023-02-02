“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Official Movie Special” Now Available for Pre-Order

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Movie Special will be coming to bookstores later this month and is available for pre-order now.

The new book will take Marvel fans behind the scenes of the hit film Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , where Doctor Strange returns to take audiences on a journey into the unforgettably bizarre as he battles to stop the Scarlet Witch from wiping out millions of lives.

The new book is lavishly illustrated with stunning behind-the-scenes images and features insights from Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and other members of the cast and crew, including acclaimed director Sam Raimi, who reveal the secrets behind the creation of Marvel Studios' most outlandish film to date.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Movie Special will be available February 14th.

will be available February 14th. Marvel “As a writer I just thought, Let’s strap him in a rocket and just send him on a ride. And that’s what we tried to do with this movie. Comedy is a huge part of it. I think, the success of these movies is that they’re fun. They don’t’ take themselves too seriously, but they walk a really delicate line. Like when Tony Stark dies it breaks your heart. When Thanos snaps his fingers half the universe disappears. Like that is the brilliance of the world that Kevin Feige and his team have created.”

