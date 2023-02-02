Marvel Launches Various Character Attack Ads for “X-Men Vote”

For the third consecutive year, Marvel is putting the fate of the X-Men in the hands of fans, and the new candidates to be the final member of the X-Men have launched some pretty convincing attack ads against one another.

The Marvel Entertainment

Incoming #XMenVote Transmission from Krakoa:



Is Jubilee the kind of mutant you want sucking Krakoa dry!? ❌ Vote at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC pic.twitter.com/nidla6yjc2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 2, 2023

Incoming #XMenVote Transmission from Krakoa:



How much nepotism can Krakoa's govenment handle with Juggernaut on the team? ❌ Vote at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC pic.twitter.com/w8CxZgx1FO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 2, 2023

Incoming #XMenVote Transmission from Krakoa:



Does Prodigy have any real skills of his own?? ❌ Vote at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC pic.twitter.com/tJhLvkO1gd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 2, 2023

Incoming #XMenVote Transmission from Krakoa:



Is a washed up disco star like Dazzler really who you want defending your island? ❌ Vote at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC pic.twitter.com/7qY0cdMBn7 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 2, 2023

Incoming #XMenVote Transmission from Krakoa:



How can Cannonball claim to be a citizen of Krakoa when he spends most of his time in Shi'ar space? ❌ Vote at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC pic.twitter.com/VBhQ3DDr06 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 2, 2023

Incoming #XMenVote Transmission from Krakoa:



What villainous organization HASN'T Frenzy joined?! ❌ Vote at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC pic.twitter.com/BYcptLwSu5 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 2, 2023

The 2023 X-Men election will run from Tuesday, January 31 at 9:00amEST until 11:59pmEST on Friday, February 3. Participants can vote now

