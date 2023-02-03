Disney Live Entertainment Launches Their Own Instagram Account

Many of Disney’s divisions have their own social media accounts, whether it be Disney TV Animation, Walt Disney Imagineering, or even those of the president of the Disneyland Resort et al. Late last month, Disney Live Entertainment jumped into the foray and now have their own Instagram account as well.

https://www.instagram.com/disneyliveentertainment/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

What’s Happening:

Late last month Disney Live Entertainment started their own Instagram account to celebrate the achievements of that division of the Walt Disney Company and give little teases of what’s to come from them at the Disney Parks around the globe.

On January 25th, Disney Live Entertainment launched their account, captioning their first photo, “The roots of the organization that is today known as Disney Live Entertainment go back nearly seven decades to the opening of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Since that time, entertainment at Disney has expanded from a marching band on Main Street, U.S.A. to a diverse creative portfolio that has continually redefined what's possible. The Disney Live Entertainment team brings magical worlds to life through technical expertise, performance excellence, incomparable ingenuity, unparalleled spectacle… and a dash of pixie dust.”

Disney Live Entertainment requires a variety of different talents, skillsets and abilities. To bring entertainment to life at Disney theme parks, resorts, events and cruise ships around the world, the live entertainment teams create and deliver entertainment somewhere in the world every minute of every day, bringing Disney magic to millions of guests. Through innovative storytelling and a culture of collaboration, the Disney live entertainment teams create, produce and deliver the most creative and engaging live entertainment in the world.