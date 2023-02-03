“GMA” Guest List: Laurence Fishburne, Reese Witherspoon and More to Appear Week of February 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 6th-11th:

  • Monday, February 6
    • Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine)
    • Steve Osunsami Reports on California reparations
    • Zibby Owens talks with author Alisha Fernandez Miranda (My What If Year)
  • Tuesday, February 7
    • Chefs Sunny Anderson and Joe Isidori
    • Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet)
    • Zoe Chao and Tig Notaro (Your Place or Mine)
  • Wednesday, February 8
  • Thursday, February 9
    • Robin Roberts with One Match, Second Chance series
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, February 10
    • Will Reeve and 10-year-old GMA kid correspondent Julia Crossley (Gameday ticket giveaway)
    • GMA celebrates Black influencers and trendsetters with Mona Kosar Abdi and special guests
    • Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)
  • Saturday, February 11
    • Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
    • Harlem Globetrotters
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.