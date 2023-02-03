As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 6th-11th:
- Monday, February 6
- Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine)
- Steve Osunsami Reports on California reparations
- Zibby Owens talks with author Alisha Fernandez Miranda (My What If Year)
- Tuesday, February 7
- Chefs Sunny Anderson and Joe Isidori
- Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet)
- Zoe Chao and Tig Notaro (Your Place or Mine)
- Wednesday, February 8
- Penn Badgley (You)
- Laurence Fishburne (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur)
- Joe Montana (former NFL player)
- Cade McHenry (TikToker)
- Thursday, February 9
- Robin Roberts with One Match, Second Chance series
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, February 10
- Will Reeve and 10-year-old GMA kid correspondent Julia Crossley (Gameday ticket giveaway)
- GMA celebrates Black influencers and trendsetters with Mona Kosar Abdi and special guests
- Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)
- Saturday, February 11
- Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
- Harlem Globetrotters
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.