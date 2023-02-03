As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 6th-11th:

Monday, February 6 Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher ( Your Place or Mine ) Steve Osunsami Reports on California reparations Zibby Owens talks with author Alisha Fernandez Miranda ( My What If Year )

Tuesday, February 7 Chefs Sunny Anderson and Joe Isidori Gina Rodriguez ( Not Dead Yet ) Zoe Chao and Tig Notaro ( Your Place or Mine )

Wednesday, February 8 Penn Badgley ( You ) Laurence Fishburne ( Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ) Joe Montana (former NFL player) Cade McHenry (TikToker)

Thursday, February 9 Robin Roberts with One Match, Second Chance series Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, February 10 Will Reeve and 10-year-old GMA kid correspondent Julia Crossley (Gameday ticket giveaway) GMA celebrates Black influencers and trendsetters with Mona Kosar Abdi and special guests Evangeline Lilly ( Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania )

Saturday, February 11 Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum ( Magic Mike’s Last Dance ) Harlem Globetrotters Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.