GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:
- Monday, February 6
- Presidential candidate Steve Laffey
- Joyce Abbott (Inspiration behind Abbott Elementary)
- Devin Dwyer reports on social media at the Supreme Court
- Nicole Lapin (Money expert)
- Tuesday, February 7
- Mary Bruce (ABC News Senior White House correspondent)
- Fawn Weaver (co-founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey)
- Ben Stiller (Ad for the big game)
- Dr. Anthony Youn (Plastic surgeon)
- Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano (Impractical Jokers)
- Wednesday, February 8
- Mark Pomerantz (Former Manhattan prosecutor; People vs. Donald Trump)
- Melissa Urban (The Book of Boundaries)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, February 9
- Alex Presha talks with Jason and Travis Kelce’s high school football coaches
- Tunde Oyeneyin (motivational speaker; fitness instructor)
- Rocsi Diaz tours Jacques Torres’ chocolate factory
- Friday, February 10
- Ike Ejiochi speaks to dancer Sean Bankhead and choreographer Laurieann Gibson
- Faitth Brooks (Remember Me Now)
- Black Ambition – Initiative founded by Pharrell Williams to empower Black and Latinx entrepreneurs
- Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)
