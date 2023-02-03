“GMA3” Guest List: Ben Stiller, Evangeline Lilly and More to Appear Week of February 6th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:

  • Monday, February 6
    • Presidential candidate Steve Laffey
    • Joyce Abbott (Inspiration behind Abbott Elementary)
    • Devin Dwyer reports on social media at the Supreme Court
    • Nicole Lapin (Money expert)
  • Tuesday, February 7
    • Mary Bruce (ABC News Senior White House correspondent)
    • Fawn Weaver (co-founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey)
    • Ben Stiller (Ad for the big game)
    • Dr. Anthony Youn (Plastic surgeon)
    • Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano (Impractical Jokers
  • Wednesday, February 8
    • Mark Pomerantz (Former Manhattan prosecutor; People vs. Donald Trump)
    • Melissa Urban (The Book of Boundaries)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, February 9
    • Alex Presha talks with Jason and Travis Kelce’s high school football coaches
    • Tunde Oyeneyin (motivational speaker; fitness instructor)
    • Rocsi Diaz tours Jacques Torres’ chocolate factory
  • Friday, February 10
    • Ike Ejiochi speaks to dancer Sean Bankhead and choreographer Laurieann Gibson
    • Faitth Brooks (Remember Me Now)
    • Black Ambition – Initiative founded by Pharrell Williams to empower Black and Latinx entrepreneurs
    • Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)

