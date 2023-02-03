GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:

Monday, February 6 Presidential candidate Steve Laffey Joyce Abbott (Inspiration behind Abbott Elementary ) Devin Dwyer reports on social media at the Supreme Court Nicole Lapin (Money expert)

Tuesday, February 7 Mary Bruce (ABC News Senior White House correspondent) Fawn Weaver (co-founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey) Ben Stiller (Ad for the big game) Dr. Anthony Youn (Plastic surgeon) Brian Quinn, James Murray and Sal Vulcano ( Impractical Jokers )

Wednesday, February 8 Mark Pomerantz (Former Manhattan prosecutor; People vs. Donald Trump ) Melissa Urban ( The Book of Boundaries ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 9 Alex Presha talks with Jason and Travis Kelce’s high school football coaches Tunde Oyeneyin (motivational speaker; fitness instructor) Rocsi Diaz tours Jacques Torres’ chocolate factory

Friday, February 10 Ike Ejiochi speaks to dancer Sean Bankhead and choreographer Laurieann Gibson Faitth Brooks ( Remember Me Now ) Black Ambition – Initiative founded by Pharrell Williams to empower Black and Latinx entrepreneurs Evangeline Lilly ( Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.