Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of February 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of February 6th-10th:

Monday, February 6 Ashton Kutcher ( Your Place or Mine ) Beth Behrs ( The Neighborhood )

Tuesday, February 7 Maria Menounos ( Heal Squad ) Diego Boneta ( At Midnight )

Wednesday, February 8 Penn Badgley ( You ) Dayna Isom Johnson (How to make any big game day party a hit)

Thursday, February 9 Jordan Fisher ( Sweeney Todd ) Monica Mangin (“Back-2-Back Bargains”) Scott Wiener (How to make great pizza at home)

Friday, February 10 Maude Apatow ( Little Shop Of Horrors ) Monica Mangin (“Back-2-Back Bargains”) Jillian Michaels (Movements to help relieve and repair back pain)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.