Become The Mandalorian With New Electronic Pretend Play Toys from shopDisney

Even since he made his small screen debut, fans of all ages have been taken with Din Djarin aka the Mandalorian. Now kids can upgrade their playtime adventures with some electronic toys that can turn them into the sly bounty hunter.

What's Happening:

Star Wars fans can live out their The Mandalorian dreams through creative roleplay with a voice changing mask and companion gauntlets from shopDisney

dreams through creative roleplay with a voice changing mask and companion gauntlets from Whether it’s swooping in to save the day in dramatic fashion or opting to play things slow and stealthy, recreating the adventures of Din Djarin and his charge Grogu is sure to a blast with these roleplay accessories.

The front of the voice changing mask is a replica of Mando’s own helmet, while the back is open and features adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

The gauntlets are solid on the top with adjustable straps that keep the “weapons” securely on the wrist and forearm. One gauntlet fires plastic darts and the other, beams of light.

The accessories are sold separately and can be used together. The mask is recommended for fans ages 3+ while the gauntlets are designed for ages 5+.

The Mandalorian roleplay toys are available now on shopDisney

The Mandalorian Voice Changing Mask – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $34.99

Molded plastic helmet front

Adjustable straps for secure fit

Voice changer with sound effects

Press sound button to hear pre-recorded Mandalorian phrases

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Mask: 8 1/2'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 5'' D

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gauntlet Set – $39.99