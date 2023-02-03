Charming Wave of Winnie the Pooh FiGPiN Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

Winnie the Pooh and pals are venturing away from home and coming to your pin collection thanks to FiGPiN. A trio of designs featuring the classic Disney characters have opened for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- FiGPiN is taking fans to the Hundred Acre Wood with their latest Disney inspired collection. Winnie the Pooh and two of his friends take the spotlight on these popular pin designs that will make a great addition to your collection.
- Included in this wave are:
- Winnie the Pooh
- Piglet
- Tigger
- These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.
- Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.
- This wave of Winnie the Pooh character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. They will ship to fans in March.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**
Winnie the Pooh FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- #1092 in the collection
Winnie the Pooh Piglet FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- #1091 in the collection
Winnie the Pooh Tigger FiGPiN Classic 3-Inch Enamel Pin – $15.00
- #1093 in the collection
What’s Cool About FiGPiN?:
- FiGPiNs are a favorite choice among collectors for their amazingly detailed designs and unique structure that allows for wear or display via their stand-up backing.
- Additionally, each pin comes with a backer card and is fully encapsulated in a clear protector case and features a unique ID code on the back that provides cool details such as:
- The edition run
- Sequence number in the edition
- Artist bio
- Wave information
- Manufactured date
- Rarity scale