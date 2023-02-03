Charming Wave of Winnie the Pooh FiGPiN Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

Winnie the Pooh and pals are venturing away from home and coming to your pin collection thanks to FiGPiN. A trio of designs featuring the classic Disney characters have opened for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

FiGPiN is taking fans to the Hundred Acre Wood with their latest Disney inspired collection. Winnie the Pooh and two of his friends take the spotlight on these popular pin designs that will make a great addition to your collection.

Included in this wave are: Winnie the Pooh Piglet Tigger

These premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiNs are amazingly detailed and able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand.

Each design is displayed in front of a backer card and is fully encapsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case.

This wave of Winnie the Pooh character pins sells for $15.00 each and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

What’s Cool About FiGPiN?: