Ravensburger Celebrates 10 Disney Princesses with Disney Castle Collection Puzzles

Disney and Ravensburger are bringing fans a lovely assortment of 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles as part of their Disney Castle Collection. The gorgeous artwork includes a cross section view of the castle as well as the princess who calls it home.
- Let down your hair like Rapunzel, be true to your heart like Mulan, head under the sea like Ariel, whistle while you work (or puzzle!) like Snow White and more with Ravensburger’s Disney Castle Collection puzzles.
- With the Disney Castle Collection, Ravensburger and Disney fans alike will be able to immerse themselves into the world of 10 different Disney castles paired with their respective heroines. Among the collection are:
- Cinderella
- Elsa
- Mulan
- Snow White
- Rapunzel
- Sleeping Beauty/Aurora
- Jasmine
- Ariel
- Merida
- Belle
- Each illustration allows puzzlers to peek inside an incredible castle interior with a unique cross-section view. These exquisite illustrations were created exclusively for Ravensburger to enchant your puzzling pleasure.
- If the collection seems familiar, that’s because it is! A few years ago shopDisney introduced a Disney Castle Collection continuity line inspired by these regal palaces.
- The series featured a castle figurine, pin, ornament, journal and a Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle! However these puzzles didn’t show the cross section or the princess as part of the artwork.
- The 2023 Disney Castle Collection series features 10 different 1000-piece puzzles featuring Disney castles. Guests can find the entire selection** available now on Amazon and each sells for $29.99.
- Links to the individual puzzles can be found below.
**Please note the Belle puzzle is not currently available on Amazon**
