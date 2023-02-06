Disney+ To Stream “Rosaline” For Limited Valentines’ Day Celebration

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Disney+ is offering a delightful romantic comedy, Rosaline, for a limited-time only from February 10th through February 15th, after a debut on Hulu late last year.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy Rosaline, starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford, to stream for a limited time only from February 10-15. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.

Century Studios, is a fresh, comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Allen) meets Juliet (Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Rosaline was directed by Karen Maine from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, based on the novel “When You Were Mine” by Rebecca Serle. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are the producers, with Kaitlin Dever, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Whitney Brown, Emily Morris and Becca Edelman serving as executive producers.

