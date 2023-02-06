SeaWorld Orlando Offers BOGO Deal On Annual Passes

SeaWorld Orlando is offering an incredible deal for guests to experience two parks by launching a Buy One Get One sale on Annual Passes!
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is offering an unbeatable deal for guests to experience both SeaWorld and Aquatica for the price of one by launching its BOGO sale on Annual Passes! For a limited time, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass and get an Annual Pass to Aquatica Orlando for free! This unbeatable deal is only available from January 30 to February 20, 2023. Pass Members get unlimited access to our theme parks for 12 months, making it the perfect place to spend a day filled with thrilling attractions, world-class entertainment, delectable culinary experiences, and unforgettable seasonal events. These events include SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, the Craft Beer Festival, and the award-winning Christmas Celebration. Families with annual passes can also come and experience all the excitement at Sesame Street Land where their favorite characters are bringing the fun to life and kids can move and dance to the beat during the coolest party on wheels at the award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade.
- Pass Members can then cool off at Aquatica Orlando, which is rated the #1 Best Outdoor Water Park by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll. Thrill-seekers will have unlimited access to more than 50 water slides throughout the waterpark, and Pass Members who want to relax can do so on 84,000 square feet of beach. Families with Annual Passes can also come take unlimited advantage of Aquatica’s ALL-NEW Water Play Adventure, “Turi’s Kid Cove” opening this Spring which will include the ALL-NEW kid’s waterslide, “Tamariki Twirl”. Pass Members will also have access to incredible seasonal events at Aquatica like Aloha to Summer, Beach Nights and Fiesta Aquatica.
- Annual Pass Members will also be among the first to ride when “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” opens to the public this Spring. They will be among the first to experience “Pipeline” during their visits. Pass Members can enjoy unbeatable benefits like up to six FREE guest tickets, FREE parking, access to exclusive VIP events. Additional perks include special savings on merchandise, food, and beverage options, attraction Quick Queue and behind-the-scenes animal tours, among other perks. Guests can become an annual Pass Member for as low as $14/month + tax with no down payment. Some restrictions and blackout dates apply.
- The SeaWorld Annual Pass BOGO sale runs from 1/30/2023 through 2/20/2023, and can the annual Passes can be purchased at SeaWorld.com/Orlando/annual-pass/