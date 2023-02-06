It’s All About Brotherhood This Valentine’s Day With Loungefly’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Accessories

You don’t have to have a sweetheart to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the love of friendship or brotherhood. Loungefly and Marvel have brought our favorite trio web slinging heroes together on a mini backpack and wallet that every Spider-Man fan will want to own.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Valentine’s Day is what you make of it and this year, say I love you with Loungefly and Spider-Man: No Way Home !

! Three different wall crawlers better known as Peter #1, Peter #2, and Peter #3 or Spidey, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man. The trio once teamed up to save the world and now they’re back in the most fashionable way—on Loungefly accessories!

Share the gift of friendship with your besties through a Loungefly mini backpack that features a triple pocket on the front to showcase the different Spidey suits.

On the back, the phrase “I love you guys” appears next to the three heroes. This mini backpack brings a triple threat to any outfit and will keep your crime-fighting essentials safe as you sling through any adventure.

If a card holder is more your speed, this zip around wallet is a great option. Three Peter Parkers come together across a web of space and time and grace the front of the accessory in their unique Spider-Man suits. A spiderweb motif and the phrase, “I love you guys” completes the look.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home collection is available now at Loungefly

collection is Guests may purchase up to one piece of each style per household.

LInks to the individual items can be found below.

Loungefly Spider-Man Triple Pocket Multi Logo Mini Backpack – $90

Made of Saffiano vegan leather (polyurethane)

Adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware.

Embroidered, foil, and printed details

Coordinating inside lining

Officially licensed Marvel product.

9″W x 12″H x 4″D. Customer. This item does not qualify for discounts or promotions.

Loungefly Spider-Man ‘I Love You Guys’ Zip Around Wallet – $40