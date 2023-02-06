It’s All About Brotherhood This Valentine’s Day With Loungefly’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Accessories

You don’t have to have a sweetheart to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the love of friendship or brotherhood. Loungefly and Marvel have brought our favorite trio web slinging heroes together on a mini backpack and wallet that every Spider-Man fan will want to own.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Valentine’s Day is what you make of it and this year, say I love you with Loungefly and Spider-Man: No Way Home!
- Three different wall crawlers better known as Peter #1, Peter #2, and Peter #3 or Spidey, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man. The trio once teamed up to save the world and now they’re back in the most fashionable way—on Loungefly accessories!
- Share the gift of friendship with your besties through a Loungefly mini backpack that features a triple pocket on the front to showcase the different Spidey suits.
- On the back, the phrase “I love you guys” appears next to the three heroes. This mini backpack brings a triple threat to any outfit and will keep your crime-fighting essentials safe as you sling through any adventure.
- If a card holder is more your speed, this zip around wallet is a great option. Three Peter Parkers come together across a web of space and time and grace the front of the accessory in their unique Spider-Man suits. A spiderweb motif and the phrase, “I love you guys” completes the look.
- The Spider-Man: No Way Home collection is available now at Loungefly and prices range from $40-$90.
- Guests may purchase up to one piece of each style per household.
- LInks to the individual items can be found below.
Loungefly Spider-Man Triple Pocket Multi Logo Mini Backpack – $90
- Made of Saffiano vegan leather (polyurethane)
- Adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware.
- Embroidered, foil, and printed details
- Coordinating inside lining
- Officially licensed Marvel product.
- 9″W x 12″H x 4″D. Customer. This item does not qualify for discounts or promotions.
Loungefly Spider-Man ‘I Love You Guys’ Zip Around Wallet – $40
- Five slots for holding cards and clear slot to hold ID
- Made of Saffiano vegan leather (polyurethane)
- Wallet zips closed with sturdy metal hardware
- Applique, debossed, and printed details
- Coordinating inside lining
- Officially licensed Marvel product
- 6″W x 4″H